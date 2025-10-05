Brenden Praise went viral after a woman posted a TikTok video of his upbeat praise and worship service

The clip showed the moment during a church service when Brenden Praise made an effort to energise the crowd

South Africans were divided on the way Brenden Praise conducted the church service

A TikTok video of Brenden Praise's church service was a viral hit on social media. The clip of the Discovery Church congregation having a lot of fun made the rounds on social media.

Brenden Praise's praise and worship session started a debate among South Africans.

The clip of Brenden Praise's church service received thousands of likes on social media. People had a lot to say about the way the church service was handled.

In a TikTok video by @pam_chapeta, a church service at Discovery Church conference went viral. In the clip, Brenden was on the stage and doing a chant usually used at groove. He asked the crowd, "Can you feel it?" while instrumentals to a popular song played in the background. The audience enthusiastically responded to Brenden, who was hyping them up during the church service.

Brenden Praise rose to popularity after becoming an Idols South Africa finalist.

South Africa divided over church service

People had a lot to say about the church service, with many debating whether it was appropriate. Many argued that the church was not the space to feel as though it was groove. Watch the video of Brenden Praise below:

neon.99 commented:

"I'm not a Christian, and even I can see that aowa this is not make sure 😭😭😭🙌🏾 anyway pin location, coolerbox entry ke bokahe chomi?"

Sasha wrote:

"You can play church songs and still have fun. There are many of them, hai."

__boits remarked

"My mom's church it is 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕"

Kgaugelo_xvi wrote:

"Sooo who exactly is glorified in that moment!?!? Where exactly do the praises go bakhiti!?!

Qeneheloo was not impressed:

"Guys just go to groove and stop turning the church into on. Gospel is not boring, you just wanna go grooving and you can do it, stop turning church into a club."

Nana Williams🌸🩷👑 defended Brenden:

"Guys, you do know that Brandon Praise is a christian, right?"

zinhle_mlz slammed the service:

"When the holy spirit is absent in the church, they use entertainment to fill that void and keep people in the church."

LesediKobi added:

"Maybe I am too strict/boring."

OhYeahGops was unimpressed"

"Imagine you're running away from the world and your flesh, seeking salvation and redemption, you go to a church conference for the first time, and this is the representation of God’s Kingdom you're exposed to."

Brenden Praise continues to mourn his mom

Briefly News previously reported that Brenden Praise's wife, Mpoomy Ledwaba, shared the news of the passing of her mother-in-law, Debra N Ledwaba, on her Instagram page.

It has been a year since the South African singer and songwriter Brendan Praise lost his mother, and he decided to remember her loving memory on the day she passed on.

On Tuesday, 9 September 2025, the former Idols SA contestant marked his mother's death anniversary a year after he and his lovely wife, Mpoomy Ledwaba, announced the passing of the matriarch.

