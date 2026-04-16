A lighthearted video of Julius Mkhwanazi showed him in high spirits as he warmed his alcoholic beverage in a microwave

The video was shared on X, where it racked up nearly half a million views from entertained users

Viewers teased the man about his commission appearance, noting that he only seems to sweat when facing tough questions

Julius Mkhwanazi was filmed in a joyful mood while enjoying an alcoholic beverage. Image: @juliusmkhwanazi

Source: TikTok

Suspended Ekurhuleni Deputy Chief of Police Julius Mkhwanazi went viral after he was filmed dancing while ensuring that his cider was at the temperature he wanted.

The old clip was reshared on X by ZANewsFlash on 15 April 2026, where it drew massive engagement from viewers who were happy to see a fun side to him.

The police commissioner was filmed carrying an alcoholic beverage while visibly joyful in a home environment. He then placed the Savanna inside the microwave and warmed it for a few seconds. Afterwards, he took it out and took a sip. When he realised it was the temperature he desired, he continued indulging in it while dancing and chatting with the person holding the camera.

Julius Mkhwanazi accused of defying the Madlaga Commission

The resurfaced clip shared by the X account ZANewsFlash comes just after Julius was confronted with evidence from Home Affairs that refuted his claim that the woman he went to bury was his mother. He then explained that the deceased, who was 10 years his senior, was instead his step-mother. The suspended deputy chief of police noted that in the African culture, mothers are not only classified by blood relation.

Watch the X video below:

SA reacts to seeing Julius Mkhwanazi in a joyful mood

The clip gained massive engagement, with over 485K views and nearly 600 comments from social media users stunned to see the commissioner in a joyful mood. Many viewers teased him about his confession at the Madlanga commission, pointing out that he said he shares biological parents with his father. Some jokingly pointed out that his excessive sweating only happens when he is being questioned and not when he is dancing. One viewer noted that Julius has lived a good life and suggested that he should sign a deal with Netflix for a documentary. Another user was interested in the reason he warmed his beverage.

Viewers jokingly suggested that the official should sign a documentary deal with Netflix. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @NT_Gould commented:

"The first man to share biological parents with his very own dad. His dad is also his brother. The guy says it’s sensitive and becomes emotional when you mention his birth certificate, but he goes on to say Nomsa Masuku was crying fake tears. The nerve."

User @W3Zhira asked:

"To those who drink, why is he microwaving his beer?"

User @CitizenAndile shared:

"On behalf of all the people of Ekurhuleni, we have forgiven you, my brother. You made a mistake, and now you regret. Everyone deserves a second chance if you have learned a lesson."

User @@Bluttoboy commented:

"Funny, he doesn't sweat when dancing, but akaqale akhulume no baba uMadlanga (when he starts speaking with Commissioner Madlanga), that is where his sweating and blindness begin. He knows where the danger is."

User @therealmashsa added:

"Let the good times roll."

User @Thatomore2 shared:

"At least he was once happy."

User @TshepoUnplugged suggested:

"This man has lived. He should sign a deal with Netflix before he also falls out of a window."

3 Briefly News articles about dancing

A young Mlungu from KwaZulu-Natal was filmed leading a Zulu song in traditional gear while the crowd cheered him on, and later moved to the front of an open field to perform the cultural dance.

A group of university students captured the hearts of South Africans after a video of their impromptu dance-off to a popular Amapiano song at a rugby match went viral.

A group of workers at a Kakamas factory were filmed vibing joyfully while pushing production, showcasing an energetic and unified working environment that moved many social media users.

Source: Briefly News