Global site navigation

“This Increases Productivity”: Magumba Dance Takes Over Factory Floor During Shift, SA Entertained
Family and Relationships

“This Increases Productivity”: Magumba Dance Takes Over Factory Floor During Shift, SA Entertained

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A group of workers at a Kakamas factory were filmed vibing joyfully while pushing production, showcasing an energetic and unified working environment
  • The clip was shared on TikTok, where staff were seen performing a viral dance challenge to a loud Amapiano track while they were working
  • Social media users loved the workplace energy, suggesting that such happy environments naturally lead to joyful employees, and ultimately higher production rates

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

The happy group sang along, laughing and spreading an infectious energy
A popular Amapiano song saw factory workers showing off their sleek dance moves while pushing production. Image: @2022mole
Source: TikTok

A viral video showing factory workers in Kakamas, in the Northern Cape province, turning their workday into a joyful dance floor became a huge hit across social media.

The infectious clip was shared on TikTok by @2022mole, garnering over 221K views and hundreds of positive comments from viewers who were impressed by its environment.

The clip, taken inside a bustling grape packaging factory in Kakamas, captured a floor full of staff members working in the packaging department. Over the loudspeakers, the viral Amapiano hit "Magumba" blasted, setting the rhythm.

Read also

Cute things that caught my eye": Woman plugs amazing Mr Price Home finds

Vibing while pushing production

TikTok user @2022mole's video displays remarkable unity and high spirits; everyone in the clip enthusiastically participated in the viral dance challenge, blending their required production work with pure joy.

ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!

Others praised the bosses, saying the employees were happy because they were working in a healthy and happy enviroment
The woman's video received love from viewers who loved the factory employees' vibes. Image: @2022mole
Source: TikTok

SA loves the factory environment

The lively and energetic atmosphere shown in the factory resonated with the online community, garnering massive views and comments. Many viewers pointed out that such a positive and happy workplace environment is the key to productivity, suggesting that when employees are happy to be at work, output naturally increases. Some users playfully inquired about the application process for joining the vibey Kakamas factory. Others joked that if they tried similar dance moves in their own workplaces, they would immediately be disciplined or receive warning letters the next day.

User @Lebohang Kwenanyana asked:

"How do we apply 😩?"

User @No One said:

"Believe me, these will increase productivity."

User @Rofhiwa Nevondwe shared:

"Where I work, we were going to sign warnings the following day 😂."

Read also

"God, go judge": Online purchase gone wrong leaves woman in tears after ball gown disappoints

User @Bro.Dawg Dominic Mbomvu🇿🇦 commented:

"Great working environment, this produces excellent work. Production and a happy home👏🏾. Keep it up."

User @Violla said:

"Now this is what I call a healthy work environment 🤩, effectively working together, umsebenzi uhambe kakuhle (production is moving greatly)."

User @Kay Tee joked:

"I've ordered grapes that cost R16K five days ago, and I'm still waiting. My market is dry, I don't have any grapes, now iI see what the reason is."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about viral dances

  • An Afrikaans man living in China made a heartfelt call for national unity, citing a viral video of three Afrikaner men dancing to African music as proof of our love for each other.
  • A group of South African friends went viral after convincing an American club DJ to play a Maskandi song, leading to an impromptu cultural dance and celebration, which entertained many social media users.
  • A video showing a group of toddlers at a daycare dancing with infectious energy to the popular Magumba song captured the hearts of many online viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Northern CapeAmapianoFoodDancing
Hot:
Nathi mthethwa Gaosi raditholo Tsakani maluleke Kjell brutscheldt Pastors south africa