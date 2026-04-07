A content creator shared a post of a group of church women in well-coordinated high heels, sparking an online debate

The TikTok video also drew significant attention regarding the pressures of the modern church culture and the appropriate attire for church

Social media users flooded the comments section, complimenting the women on their neatness, while others felt they were creating pressure for others

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A group of church women trended after a video of their well-coordinated high heels and uniforms was shared online. Image: @mkho1dube

Source: Facebook

A local man sparked a discussion after posting a video of a Gauteng-based group, whose perfect church uniform became a major talking point.

Shared on TikTok by @mkho1dube on 5 April 2026, the clip went viral, amassing hundreds of comments filled with both compliments and critiques.

The clip showed the women of the New African Gaza Church in black high heels and black stockings moving swiftly to the sound of a hymn. All the women were in skirts above the knee, fully showing their gorgeous legs.

The controversial church attire

All the women moved in a well-coordinated manner, visibly showing that they had been practising, while wearing similar shoes. While looking neat and elegant, TikTok user @mkho1dube's video created division online over the women's church aesthetics.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shares different opinions about the church video

The clip went viral, gaining 2M views and nearly 1.8K comments from social media users who shared mixed opinions. Many viewers were impressed by the women's clean and neat looks, especially their high heels' coordination, and asked where they were sold. Some said the church was no longer just a place of worship; it was more of a fashion parade competition that causes animosity. Others lambasted those with negative things to say, adding that the women looked elegant.

The coordinated aesthetic divided viewers, with some calling it a fashion parade and others defending the clean look. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Mamthi asked:

"Are the skirts not supposed to be below the knees?"

User @Enhle Mthimkhulu shared:

"I envy people who can effortlessly wear heels👠 😩. Please share your ways 🥰."

User @Puleng_00 said:

"Hase church anymore ena ke fashion parade (this is not a church anymore, it's a fashion parade), straight."

User @nhle Nkambule commented:

"Mara abafazi sifelana umona so (as women we are jealous of each other) . Yoh! The comment section 🙆🏽‍♀️.This is beautiful 🥰💞 asizifundiseni ukuncoma into mayiyinhle (let's learn to share compliments when something is beautiful) please."

User @ stgl44 added:

"Competition and that's what creates animosity."

User @Madam shared:

"I'm so proud of those ladies. They're rocking those heels, and they look stunning."

User @ faithmokou commented:

"This looks elegant and perfect 👌 💯. I find it easier to dance and walk in heels than to stand in one place without lifting my feet. Two minutes of me standing still, and it's chai for me. I even bought my first-ever pair of pumps for church. I can't🤣!"

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Source: Briefly News