A woman in Gauteng was stunned to see how school learners were using buckets and other containers as chairs by their desks

She stepped in and donated several stacks of chairs to the school, a great act of kindness to admire

While some social media users praised the woman's decision to take action, others questioned the education department and demanded accountability

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A woman bought chairs for a school after seeing buckets as replacements. Images: @mushaathoni_thembi

Source: TikTok

After visiting a local school, a woman named Thembi saw that instead of chairs, some learners used plastic buckets as their seats. The Good Samaritan took action and purchased the furniture to donate to the school.

Taking to her TikTok account on 7 March 2026, Thembi saw that while some children used 20l-25l plastic water containers, others made use of paint buckets turned upside down. The video cut to a bakkie transporting stacks of black plastic chairs to the learning institution.

Thembi wrote in her post's caption:

"The Lord blesses you to bless others."

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans weigh in on limited school chairs

The viral video brought many local social media users to the comment section, who shared disbelief over the lack of chairs at the school. In contrast, others applauded Thembi for her good deed.

Thembi's act of kindness left many people smiling. Image: Gustavo Fring / Pexels

Source: UGC

An appalled @user2579529965863 remarked:

"We mustn't normalise such things. Instead, we should hold the Department of Education accountable."

@keemwhaly shared their opinion in the comment section:

"Donations are the reason the government will never step up. There are more schools like this. Taxpayers have been complaining about this. Where is the money going that's supposed to fix this problem?"

@user1985584127632 showed appreciation and said:

"I would like to sincerely thank you, Mme Thembi, for your generous donation of chairs to the school. Your kindness and willingness to support our learners are truly appreciated. May God bless you abundantly for your generous heart."

@mashianethumi spoke to the online community when they wrote:

"To some of us who sat on the floor or under a tree in the olden days, we would have loved to have a Good Samaritan donate school furniture for us, not for adults to tell a Good Samaritan to take the government to task. May God bless the work of your hands."

@mathaelo.moremong added under the post:

"May the good Lord continue to bless you more. We really need people like you to make our country a better place."

3 Other stories about good deeds

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Pretoria-based content creator surprised his elderly neighbour with a brand-new hosepipe after seeing the terrible condition of her old one.

reported that a Pretoria-based content creator surprised his elderly neighbour with a brand-new hosepipe after seeing the terrible condition of her old one. A woman spreading kindness documented how she and her team prepared 78 hot dog meals for people in need, spending only R720 on all the ingredients. South Africans declared that her action embodied the true spirit of ubuntu.

A KwaZulu-Natal content creator showed a compassionate 16-year-old high school learner who stopped to help a homeless man sleeping on the street without shoes or a blanket.

Source: Briefly News