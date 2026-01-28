"What is Load Shedding?" Americans React To Trevor Noah's Load Shedding Jokes
- Globally acclaimed South African comedian, Trevor Noah, recently reshared a clip from his 2023 stand-up show in South Africa
- In the clip, the former Daily Show host talked about how South Africans had become desensitised to the power cuts, locally known as load shedding
- Mzansi fans took to the comments to compliment the jokes, with many impressed that Noah still kept in touch with happenings in Mzansi, while some American fans wondered what load shedding was
In a recently reshared clip from his 2023 stand-up show, Trevor Noah, the former host of The Daily Show, made waves by delving into the phenomenon of load shedding in South Africa.
This lighthearted yet poignant observation has sparked conversations among audiences across the globe.
Noah, who recently slammed Africa's critics, highlighted how South Africans had become desensitised to the idea of power cuts, so much so that many had started having "favourite load shedding" slots.
The funny man, who will be hosting the Grammys for a final time in February, quipped in a typical white South African accent:
"I'm not gonna lie, my favourite load shedding, easily, is like 2a.m to 6a.m because you're already asleep, and it doesn't mess with anything."
Switching the accent to a typical black South African accent, he mimicked:
"Ah, guys, you are crazy! Let me tell you. My favourite load shedding..."
He then broke the joke by saying, in his normal accent:
Are you kidding me? You can't have a favourite bad thing."
Doing a typical coloured South African accent, he extended the joke, saying it was like going:
"My favourite plane crash is the one that goes like this..."
The audience erupted with laughter at these impersonations.
Watch the video on Noah's Facebook page below:
Mzansi reacts to the clip
Noah's unique comedic perspective on load shedding has resonated with South African fans, many of whom took to the comments section to express their admiration.
Facebook user, Mariti Blaise Lovell, commented:
"The way he cycles through accents so naturally is amazing. I know his real accent is a Haarlem accent. I just gotta figure out which one."
Another user, Eleanor Warner, noted:
"Say load shedding often enough and it sounds interesting."
User, Florence Tshepiso Masetla, commented on the current hiatus of load shedding, saying:
"I miss load shedding, hey, Trevor Noah. I miss the candle light dinners and the family time."
This user's comment doubled down on Noah's insinuation that South Africans were desensitised to the problem.
Trevor Noah's American fans are left in the dark
While South African fans revelled in the humour, American viewers were baffled by Noah’s references to load shedding.
Questions about the phenomenon filled the comments, illustrating a cultural divide in understanding everyday challenges resulting from infrastructural woes in South Africa.
One such fan, Mary Edwards, asked point-blank:
"What is load shedding?"
Another fan, Krystal Waltz, commented:
"Load what now?"
Trevor Noah gets slammed for his illegal immigrants joke
In a previous report by Briefly News, Noah faced backlash in America for his joke about illegal immigrants while hosting the Grammy Awards.
At the time, fans criticised the South African comedian for making such remarks, especially as an immigrant in the U.S.
