Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi has released new music titled Amahloni

In the song, she worked with Nhlanhla Dube, Enhle Mlambo and Ticozet to deliver the upbeat, soulful sound

Liema, fresh off the Love tour, has been receiving praise from her fans for her consistency in the music industry

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Liema Pantsi's music career is picking up at a steady pace. The star is making her name in the music scene, and she's not slowing down.

Liema Pantsi's fans have approved of her new song 'Amahloni.' Image: @liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Singer Liema Pantsi has a new song out

Liema Pantsi has released a new single titled Amahloni. In the song, she worked with talented musicians Nhlanhla Dube, Enhle Mlambo and Ticozet.

Her upbeat, soulful song has been receiving rave reviews online, and people are loving it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Below is a video of Liema giving fans a snippet of her new song:

Mzabsi gives Amahloni a thumbs up

Reacting to the post shared by @Musa_Khawula, this is how fans reacted:

@bangodvina said:

"Such a beautiful song."

@ChrisEcxel102 gushed:

"Liema is beautiful."

@CreamQua said:

"Pretty girl with an angelic voice."

@sbu12 stated:

"The whole song is fire."

Liema embarked on a tour with Cici

The rising star was recently featured on Cici's Love Tour with friends. It seems as though she had a blast. Giving the singer Cici her flowers, Liema wrote:

"What a phenomenal show the Love Tour with Cici and Friends was! The audience brought so much joy, connection, and unforgettable energy, it was truly a success!

"And to @ciciworldwide ❤️Your artistry continues to remind us all of the power of music and love. Thank you for being such an inspiration. Wishing you even greater heights in your journey. Thank you for sharing your magic with you."

Liema Pantsi announces release of much-awaited EP

In a previous report from Briefly News, Liema Pantsi's highly-anticipated EP, Bells N Whistles, will be released on 3 December 2024.

This is because other releases will be made in late November, and her team does not want her EP to be overlooked. Fans are disappointed; however, they are eager for the drop.

Source: Briefly News