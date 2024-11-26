Liema Pantsi's much-anticipated EP, Bells N Whistles, is now scheduled to drop on 3 December 2024

The team behind the Let Me Be hitmaker announced that they chose to pull back her music release because too many other releases were coming out at the same time in late November

After eagerly awaiting the EP's release, some fans showed their frustration, but they still rallied behind their favourite artist

Liema Pantsi's fans will wait a little longer for her new music. Even though the release date has changed, there's still good news! Africa Unite Records announced that the pre-save link will be available on the original release date, 22 November 2024.

Africa Unite Records release official statement

"We would like to share an exciting update regarding the release of Liema Pantsi’s highly anticipated EP, “Bells N Whistles.” Originally slated for Friday, November 29th, we have decided to shift the release date to Monday, December 3rd, 2024."

Liema's record label announced on Instagram that they had to make a hard but necessary decision to push back her release date due to the influx of music drops happening around the same date.

"This decision was not made lightly, as we deeply value your unwavering support and enthusiasm. However, after thoughtful consideration, we realised that a Friday release, with its busy schedule of new music drops and heightened activity, might not give the EP the dedicated attention it deserves."

Liema Pantsi's fans are ready

Even though the dates have shifted, Liema's fans are still pumped. Some think the move was unprofessional, but they still look forward to her music dropping in December.

@miss_black_butterfly wrote:

"Sanuba unprofessional (Don't be unprofessional), Monday is the 2nd."

@simply_cally24 added:

"As long as we have a date, we are cool. Monday, it's the 2nd, please."

@fifieswerve commented:

"Lillies, we are ready, akere? Buy on iTunes and Spotify and join us on station head to take the EP to the next level."

@babylums wrote:

"We are more than ready, Queen of England."

@ayagcoba_zono added:

"Noted, we are ready."

Liema might be facing this challenge in her career, but the 23-year-old singing star is definitely on a winning streak. She bagged two awards at the recent Social Media Awards, taking home gongs for Best Popular Hashtag and Social Media Beauty Influencer of the Year.

The former Big Brother star recently released the music video for her hit song, Let Me Be.

Toss releases much-awaited EP

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi music lovers are celebrating the release of Toss' highly anticipated EP, Indabakabani. The body of work has four tracks featuring some of the biggest stars in the game.

Toss is shutting the year down with a star-studded EP that has sent the streets buzzing. The star, known for freestyling on other artists' songs, had been teasing new music finally delivered.

