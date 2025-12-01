A TikTok video captured a moment at a funeral that amassed a lot of traction on the short-form video platform

The clip of the unusual spectacle during a burial ceremony left many people on social media fascinated

TikTok viewers commented on the video, and many were thoroughly amused by the unique funeral display

Another funeral spectacle went viral, and this time the coffin was part of the show. The TikTok video showing a one-of-a-kind funeral event amassed thousands of views.

A TikTok video showed a coffin spinning at a funeral. Image: @zee462073

Source: TikTok

Online users were in stitches over the clip, and it had more than 40,000 likes. People commented with endless jokes about the coffin in motion.

In a TikTok by @zee462073, a coffin was on a platform for the audience to get a good view. The casket was attached to a contraption that spun it around. The coffin was seen spinning at a decent speed in a viral video.

Extravagant and showy funerals are a tradition in some West African cultures. Ghana is known for coffin spinning, which is a way to celebrate the deceased's life. Funerals in Ghana also include pallbearers who carry a coffin while dancing. The point is to ensure that the life of the deceased is honoured.

Some funerals in certain cultures are traditionally celebrations. Image: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Source: UGC

TikTok viewers stunned by spinning coffin

The video posted by @zee462073 showing the spinning coffin looked comical to most people. Online users were in awe of the massive spectacle. Watch the video of the spinning coffin below:

Leah Maleyan Mrs Ngobs joked about the spinning platform:

"Watching this and feeling dizzy same time, what about the loved one inside the coffin feeling 🤷"

Lola_ commented:

"Yoh I'd wake up and say “whoa whoa yoh ngizo hlanza” 😂imagine being underground and dizzy 😂

Osanga🇿🇦 was amused:

"When you thought you've seen it all, then South Africa says BOOM💥🤯🤣"

cshelz4 thought it matched a classic hit song:

"I don’t wanna go around dancing routines that nobody wanna see😭😭I don’t wanna go around!!!😭"

Ed Do Nascimento wrote:

"The corpse is resting not in peace but resting in dizzy🥺"

Twocee1 added to the Rest in Peace jokes:

"Then they say 😒 rest in peace 🤔 like how?"

fly baby🥹🫂❤️ wrote:

"South Africa is a country that will never become boring, every day is something new🤣"

babybabe was taken aback by the coffin:

"Ndingiliza😭I would get out of there really fast before the coffin falls open from spinning."

Sindi_S wrote:

"Imagine this is my ancestor I'm waiting for my prayers to be answer yena uyajikeleza😢"

Ebz was amused:

"You reach heaven dizzy by this spinning thing😂🤣"

khensani wondered:

"Mara re fihlile jwang moo? May this kind of burial never locate my family😭😭"

