Transparent BMW Hearse in Funeral Procession Goes TikTok Viral
- A TikTok video showed a funeral procession that became a viral hit on social media
- The clip showed the way a coffin got transported for burial and online users were left in stitches
- A video posted on Tiktok went viral as it showed a unique burial process
The clip went viral as people saw how a coffin was moved to a cemetery. The video of the funeral was a viral hit among online users.
The TikTok post of the funeral procession received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of a funeral that included a unique hearse.
In a video posted on TikTok by @kagaefuneral, people got to see a coffin being taken to the burial site. A church congregation on foot, accompanied a hearse as it slowly navigated a road while they sang a hymn. The coffin was transported in an extravagant funeral procession conducted using a transparent BMW hearse. A close up showed the BMW X5 hearse with large doors on each side that are mostly glass. Adding more to the drama, the coffin was mounted to the roof of the vehicle on an elevator-like platform.
South Africa amused by hearse
Online users thought that video of the hearse was hilarious. People were stunned about the hearse that made a statement. Many were amazed that the hearse was a BMW. While BMW does not manufacture hearses, it is possible to modify one into a hearse. The BMW X5 is the model most commonly use for hearse conversions. A modified BMW X5 hearse may feature a pew, passenger quarters, a spacious boot and gull wing doors with a rortating mechanism for easy access to the coffin. Watch the video of the hearse below:
gaogelo was not impressed by the spectacle:
"But why? we used to respect death and funeral 😢"
Leti was also not pleased:
'Yoh! Funeral parlours le tso na are to be blamed."
Vee 🥀 All things home 🛖 imagined the worst-case scenario:
"What if they hit the pothole and the coffin fall? 😩"
TshegoM added:
"Not the number plate saying FLY 😭😂"
Senthaolele wrote:
"I’m scared of heights,I’d scream my lungs out in that coffin 😔"
SasaGirl 🤍 was amused:
"Does BMW know this vehicle?"
Phindie💞 said:
"I will never do this to my loved ones 😏"
kgosigadi Barbra joked:
"It’s giving mponeng ke hwile😭"
Lakeshkesh was floored by the hearse:
"Limpopo is slowly but surely following in the footsteps of Ghana funerals."
Source: Briefly News
