Global site navigation

Transparent BMW Hearse in Funeral Procession Goes TikTok Viral
People

Transparent BMW Hearse in Funeral Procession Goes TikTok Viral

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok video showed a funeral procession that became a viral hit on social media
  • The clip showed the way a coffin got transported for burial and online users were left in stitches
  • A video posted on Tiktok went viral as it showed a unique burial process

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

The clip went viral as people saw how a coffin was moved to a cemetery. The video of the funeral was a viral hit among online users.

BMW hearse in TikTok video goes viral
A BMW hearse in a TikTok video went viral for its features.Image: @kagaefuneral
Source: TikTok

The TikTok post of the funeral procession received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of a funeral that included a unique hearse.

In a video posted on TikTok by @kagaefuneral, people got to see a coffin being taken to the burial site. A church congregation on foot, accompanied a hearse as it slowly navigated a road while they sang a hymn. The coffin was transported in an extravagant funeral procession conducted using a transparent BMW hearse. A close up showed the BMW X5 hearse with large doors on each side that are mostly glass. Adding more to the drama, the coffin was mounted to the roof of the vehicle on an elevator-like platform.

Read also

South African rich kid invited to shop Balmain privately vlogs experience in TikTok video

BMW X5 is commonly turned into a hearse
A BMW X5 is often turned into a hearse by modifiers. Image: Sjoerd van der Wal
Source: Getty Images

JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

South Africa amused by hearse

Online users thought that video of the hearse was hilarious. People were stunned about the hearse that made a statement. Many were amazed that the hearse was a BMW. While BMW does not manufacture hearses, it is possible to modify one into a hearse. The BMW X5 is the model most commonly use for hearse conversions. A modified BMW X5 hearse may feature a pew, passenger quarters, a spacious boot and gull wing doors with a rortating mechanism for easy access to the coffin. Watch the video of the hearse below:

gaogelo was not impressed by the spectacle:

"But why? we used to respect death and funeral 😢"

Leti was also not pleased:

'Yoh! Funeral parlours le tso na are to be blamed."

Vee 🥀 All things home 🛖 imagined the worst-case scenario:

"What if they hit the pothole and the coffin fall? 😩"

Read also

"Be careful": Gauteng man warns shoppers after seeing a rat infestation at a local supermarket

TshegoM added:

"Not the number plate saying FLY 😭😂"

Senthaolele wrote:

"I’m scared of heights,I’d scream my lungs out in that coffin 😔"

SasaGirl 🤍 was amused:

"Does BMW know this vehicle?"

Phindie💞 said:

"I will never do this to my loved ones 😏"

kgosigadi Barbra joked:

"It’s giving mponeng ke hwile😭"

Lakeshkesh was floored by the hearse:

"Limpopo is slowly but surely following in the footsteps of Ghana funerals."

Other Briefly News stories about funerals

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot: