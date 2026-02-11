A young Cape Town man urged the public not to judge all pitbulls after a fatal attack in Mitchells Plain

Pitbull owners and enthusiasts shared their positive experiences online, highlighting responsible ownership and training

The post sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users calling for stricter controls and accountability for powerful dog breeds

A young man in Cape Town who is also the owner of a pitbull has taken to social media to urge the public not to judge an entire dog breed following a tragic incident in the Mother City that claimed the life of a woman after she was attacked by her own pitbulls.

A man in South Africa advocated for pitbulls amid a fatal attack on a Cape Town woman. Image: @wickedbutgifted

Source: TikTok

According to the video shared online on 10 February 2026 with his dog by his side, the gent that goes by the TikTok handle @wickedbutgifted said the following:

"So guys, I just wanted to express or give my deepest sympathy to the family of the lady who lost her life to two pitbulls, but please, people, not all pitbulls are the same."

The man’s comments come amid national reaction to a fatal pitbull mauling in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, where 44‑year‑old Faziela Swartz was attacked by her two pitbull‑type dogs in her backyard on January 28 and later died in hospital from her injuries on February 3.

Police have opened an enquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death. Both dogs were removed from the property and surrendered for euthanasia.

Animal welfare groups, including the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, have pointed to irresponsible dog ownership and unregulated breeding practices as central issues in such tragedies, emphasising that aggression is more about human management than breed alone.

In response to the TikTok user @wickedbutgifted's video, many pitbull owners and enthusiasts echoed his sentiment in the comments, sharing positive experiences with their own dogs and stressing the importance of training, socialisation and responsible ownership. Supporters noted that, when properly cared for, pitbulls can be loyal and well‑adjusted pets.

However, the post also drew mixed reactions. Some social media users criticised the appeal, arguing that fatal and serious attacks involving powerful breeds have heightened concerns about public safety and the adequacy of existing regulations.

The tragedy in Mitchells Plain has reignited calls from various groups for stricter controls, including better enforcement of animal‑keeping bylaws and more robust owner accountability measures to prevent future attacks.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi has mixed reactions

People in South Africa had a lot to say, flooding the comments section with their thoughts, saying:

HeinCharms wrote:

"It's all about how they grow up; any dog breed can be aggressive."

Julia Fransman stated:

"I will always stand up for my pitbull cause she's one in a million very obedient dog and trustworthy."

ANNIE wrote:

"I agree. Mine plays too much BTW 🥰."

Deliah commented:

"I sincerely believe that if you bring your dog up aggressively, that's what you can expect... aggressive behaviour."

