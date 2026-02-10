A snake removal in Bulawayo captured online attention as a handler worked to safely relocate a venomous cobra

Social media users reacted strongly, expressing a mix of shock and admiration for the expert’s handling of the reptile

The incident sparked conversations about snake safety and awareness in residential areas of southern Africa

A tense snake removal caught on camera has left social media users both shocked and impressed after a snouted cobra became aggressive during a home call-out in Bulawayo.

A snake expert caught a Snouted Cobra in a shocking video.

Source: Facebook

The dramatic video, shared by Ahmz Esat on Facebook on 18 November 2025, showed a handler attempting to safely remove a banded snouted cobra (Naja annulifera) from a residential property.

According to the footage, the expert can be seen holding a stick in one hand while gripping the snake with the other as it repeatedly resisted capture.

The cobra appeared highly defensive throughout the process, hissing loudly, spreading its hood, and even striking out with its tongue as it tried to break free. At one point, the snake clung on while the handler pulled away, using his legs to maintain balance as the reptile continued to fight.

Despite the challenges, the handler managed to maintain control and eventually guide the cobra into a container, bringing the risky situation to a safe conclusion. No injuries were reported during the removal.

The clip quickly circulated online, drawing strong reactions from viewers. Many expressed disbelief at the intensity of the encounter, while others praised the snake catcher's calmness and skill under pressure.

Some commenters admitted the footage made them anxious, with several saying they would have fled the scene immediately. Others applauded the handler’s bravery and experience, noting that dealing with venomous snakes requires extensive training and composure.

The incident also sparked conversations around snake awareness and safety, especially in residential areas where encounters with wildlife can pose serious risks. Ndoro Reptile Education Centre is known for educating communities on reptiles and promoting safe, humane removals rather than harming the animals.

All about the snouted cobra

The banded snouted cobra (Naja annulifera) is a highly venomous snake commonly found in parts of southern Africa. Known for its defensive behaviour, the cobra will often spread its hood, hiss loudly and strike when it feels threatened.

While it usually avoids human contact, it can become aggressive if cornered, making encounters in residential areas particularly dangerous. The species is active mainly during the day and is often drawn into homes while searching for shelter or prey, especially during warmer months.

Watch the video below:

Social media users weigh in on the snake

The community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snake, saying:

Rene Chomse Olivier Gogz said:

"That's one spicy land jalapeño!!"

Theresa Ellerman wrote:

"Pack my bags and leave."

Rita Fredi Ruf was impressed:

"Good job."

Phawulani Ngwenya replied

"Scary, I have only seen the banded cobra in the bush to think it's present around suburban areas."

Victoria Louisa Granger was amused:

"Cool dance moves."

A snake catcher displayed a massive snake he caught in a photo.

Source: Facebook

