A woman shared a video of two ZCC church members singing together, and the man's appearance had South Africans convinced he's Superman's twin

The pair sang a beautiful church song without any instruments, moving in sync with each other

Mzansi couldn't stop talking about how much the man looked like Clark Kent with his hairstyle and glasses, with many joking that Superman was now in Africa

A woman shared a video of two ZCC church members singing a hymn. Images: @esther.masombuka.75

A woman from the North-West shared a video of two ZCC church members singing together that has gone viral, on 2 November 2025, but it's not just the beautiful voices that have people talking. The man in the video has South Africans completely convinced that Superman has moved to Mzansi. With his hairstyle, glasses, and overall look, the resemblance to Clark Kent is undeniable for many and the comments section went wild.

In the clip, the young man and woman are standing side by side, both wearing their ZCC Church identification badges on their shirts. The woman stood slightly in front of the man as they sang a church song together. Their voices blended perfectly without any musical instruments in the background, and they both did some light dance moves as they sang. It was a touching moment that showed how in sync they were, and the song itself was powerful.

The video went viral, getting over 11,000 reactions and more than 400 comments. Most people couldn't get over how much the man looked like Superman's alter ego, Clark Kent. The song they sang was a holy hymn that ZCC members perform, with lyrics about saving others, and despite being in a South African cultural language, both singers delivered it beautifully.

A ZCC member went viral on Facebook because he resembled Clark Kent. Images: @esther.masombuka.75

Mzansi reacts to the lookalike

South Africans flooded the comments section on Facebook user @esther.masombuka.75's post with jokes and compliments about the man's striking resemblance to the superhero.

@tebogo_mathole joked:

"Aoww, Clark Kent wa batho... Better cos he's being vigilant o sheba kamo le kamo, he will see general Zod and Lex Luthor coming."

@matome_monareng said:

"Superman is in Africa, ya, he is a ZCC member."

@fortunate_leshelele asked:

"Clark Kent is that you???😮😮"

@treasure_poulgreat_pg wrote:

"The guy looks like the first Superman."

@macheke_houston_bonny laughed:

"The dance moves buried me🤞🏾🤞🏾🙆🏾‍♂️"

@nqoba_ngwenya appreciated:

"Nice voices."

Why do we have lookalikes

According to Carrera Research, there's actually a scientific reason why people have lookalikes around the world. Researchers at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute found that extremely similar but unrelated people share genetic characteristics in the genes responsible for facial features. This explains why lookalikes exist.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

