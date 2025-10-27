The daughter of the late veteran actress Connie Chiume shared a video of herself using a filter that made her look exactly like her mother, shocking viewers

The brief clip shared on TikTok attracted massive views and nostalgic comments from the online community

Social media users were stunned by the striking resemblance, with many mistaking the video for old footage of the beloved actress herself

The daughter of the late Connie Chiume was stunned to see how much she resembled her mom through a filter. Image: conniechiume

Source: Instagram

The daughter of the award-winning actress, Mama Connie Chiume, shared an emotional and surprising video that brought back immediate memories of her mother for thousands of social media users.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @dynastyfuturebettyrq, highlighted a stunning family resemblance, captivating viewers across Mzansi.

The nine-second video shows TikTok user @dynastyfuturebettyrq looking into the camera. She then smiled, a gesture that caused her to express shock at how much she looked like her mother while using a Snapchat filter. The resemblance was strong when she smiled, a feature that instantly brought to mind the beloved actress.

The late Connie Chiume's daughter resembles her

The emotional moment was compounded by the loss context. Connie Chiume, an award-winning actress known for roles in Black Panther and Gomora, passed away on 6 August 2024, at age 72, at a Johannesburg hospital after a brief illness. The daughter captioned her post, saying her heart nearly stopped when she realised the shocking similarity to her mother.

Social media users were convinced that the daughter was her mom until she spoke. Image: @dynastyfuturebettyrq

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the daughter’s video

The clip garnered massive views, likes, and nearly 600 comments from a shocked online community. Many viewers confessed that they were initially confused, believing they were watching a video of Mama Connie herself, noting that the resemblance was too strong. Others mistook it for old footage of the actress when she was alive. They admitted that if @dynastyfuturebettyrq had not spoken in the clip, they would have believed their theories.

User @Miss Betty asked:

"Ma'am Conny Chiume, is that you 👀?"

User @Thato said:

"You look like Thati, my baby.”

User @Thato _ya _Modimo shared:

"I almost asked if you were her daughter. Aw, my baby, bathong 😭😍. Mme oo kemo hopola ka pelo yaka kaofela (I miss your mom with all my heart).

User @Leah Matlawe added:

"Okay, we can't be crying like this, ma'am. Yho! ❤️ She is truly missed."

User @nzohri commented:

"You look exactly like your mom, such a beautiful thing to see."

User @Sniro said:

"Yho! I was a little confused for a moment 😇😉you are your mother's daughter, stru🤞."

User EKeaMighty said:

"Yoh! If it was not for your voice, I could have said it's an old video of your mother's ❤️🙏."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News