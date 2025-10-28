A young woman who looks strikingly similar to South African actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion and debate

The lady shared a video showcasing her uncanny resemblance to Enhle, with many users jokingly commenting that she could be the celebrity's twin

The viral moment has sparked celebration among Enhle's fans, who are praising her iconic beauty and style, while also highlighting the trend of social media users spotting resemblances between celebrities and everyday people

Bathong! One young lady stunned Mzansi peeps after a video of her surfaced online, showing a woman who looks strikingly similar to South African actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

A woman revealed her striking similarity to South African actress Enhle Mbali. Image: Enhle Mbali

Source: Instagram

The uncanny resemblance sparked widespread discussion, with many doing double-takes and asking whether the woman could be the star’s twin.

In the viral clip shared by the woman herself, who goes by the TikTok handle @lacemaven, the young lady can be seen posing for the camera, showing off features that mirror Enhle’s, from her radiant skin and defined cheekbones to her hairstyle and confident poise.

The resemblance was so strong that several people initially thought the footage featured Enhle herself. @lacemaven captioned her post saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"When people, I say I look like that one South African celebrity who got 500 million richer yesterday."

Social media platforms were quickly flooded with reactions. Some users jokingly commented that Enhle had a "lost twin," while others said the resemblance was so uncanny it could fool even her fans.

While the real Enhle Mbali has not yet commented on the viral video since TikTok user @lacemaven posted it on 12 October 2025, her fans have taken the opportunity to celebrate her influence, saying the lookalike proves just how iconic the star’s beauty and style are.

The viral moment has once again shown how quickly Mzansi spots resemblances between celebrities and everyday people. From Beyoncé lookalikes to local stars’ doubles, social media continues to blur the line between reality and resemblance.

Whether it’s pure coincidence or genetics at play, one thing’s for sure, this Enhle Mbali lookalike has captured Mzansi’s attention and sparked one of the most entertaining celebrity debates of the week.

A woman wowed people with her incredible likeness to South African actress Enhle Mbali. Image: @lacemaven

Source: TikTok

People in South Africa are raving over Enhle Mbali's lookalike

The online community of Mzansi flooded the comments section, gushing over Enhle Mbali's lookalike, saying:

Zethu M said:

"You have a share in that money."

Jamie stated:

"Enhle, yes, you do 😂😂."

Blessed expressed:

"You do."

Rishaka N commented:

"You are her."

Watch the video below:

3 Briefly News articles about lookalikes

A Cape Town musician and Justin Bieber lookalike shared a humorous video of himself speaking isiXhosa, leaving many viewers impressed.

A lady from Cape Town had social media users mistaking her for Gogo Maweni after sharing a video of herself at a live concert, singing and having fun.

A UK content creator shared a video of a man he claimed looked like Bruno Mars, whom he saw at a golf course in the Eastern Cape during his visit to SA, but online users disagreed.

Source: Briefly News