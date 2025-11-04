Ciara Grooves to Tyla’s Hit Song 'Chanel' in Viral Video, Fans Celebrate the Crossover Moment
- American singer Ciara danced to South African star Tyla’s hit song Chanel in a trending video
- The clip was shared by the Twitter fan page Ciara Squad and delighted fans, who flooded the comments section
- The song Chanel is known for its sultry amapiano vibe and has been a global hit since its release
American R&B superstar Ciara has once again shown her appreciation for global sounds, this time dancing to Tyla’s smooth amapiano track, Chanel.
The video, shared by the fan account Ciara Squad on X (formerly Twitter), quickly went viral as music lovers celebrated the fusion of two music worlds: African rhythm and American flair.
Ciara, who recently partied with a South African superstar, can be seen effortlessly moving to the song’s hypnotic beat, exuding her signature charm and stage-ready energy.
Fans flood the comments section
Followers of the account loved Ciara's moves and made their thoughts known in the comments section.
@SophieDecault said:
"I love me some Ciara ."
Another user, @KaMlotshwa approved of the singer's dance moves, commenting with a high-energy variant of 'yes':
"Yaaaaaas!"
User @Kwanele__ commented on the song's global impact, saying:
"Chanel is a global hit."
Another user @Roman_DaSleeze's comment crowned Ciara. The user wrote:
"This queen!"
The song that captured the world
Tyla’s Chanel, released in late October 2025, is one of her standout tracks. The song showcases the young singer’s signature blend of amapiano rhythms, silky vocals, and R&B undertones. Featuring the catchy lyricism and atmospheric production that have become her trademarks, Chanel reflects Tyla’s ability to merge South African soundscapes with international appeal.
Chanel, the concept of which Tyla was accused of stealing, cemented her status as more than a one-hit wonder, earning her praise for consistency, artistic evolution, and an effortlessly cool aesthetic. Her music, often described as a fusion of amapiano and pop-soul, has positioned her among Africa’s new generation of global music exports.
Ciara is a global icon embracing new sounds
For Ciara, dancing to Tyla’s Chanel is both a celebration of rhythm and a nod to her own roots as a performer who thrives on innovation. Since her debut in the early 2000s, Ciara has built a career defined by reinvention. From chart-topping hits like Goodies and 1, 2 Step to more mature R&B projects such as Beauty Marks, she has always pushed creative boundaries while staying true to her signature style that is powerful, feminine, and dance-driven.
Ciara loves South African sounds
Ciara's dancing to Tyla's song was not a once-off display of interest in South African music on her part. The superstar previously showed interest when she celebrated African culture using one of South Africa's local sounds as previously reported by Briefly News.
At the time, the people of Mzansi loved that their music industry was being acknowledged by the greats, as they have also been streaming and celebrating global artists.
