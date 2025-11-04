Ciza performed live at La Parada , with his mom, singer Nhlanhla Mafu, joining him on stage

South African music royalty met new-generation energy when Ciza and his mother, Nhlanhla Mafu, shared a heartwarming moment on stage during a live performance at La Parada. The young performer was in his element, performing on the deck as usual but it was his mom’s presence beside him that stole the show.

In a video that is now making rounds on social media Mafu, who recently hung out with her ex, can be seen vibing joyfully next to her son, smiling and cheering him on as he performed. The Mafikizolo singer, known for her elegance and stage presence, looked every bit the proud mother.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the wholesome display of support. The full post is below:

What fans online said

X users who took to the comments section commended the parental support that Ciza is getting from his celebrity mother.

One user @Snee_G wrote:

"The support he is getting from his parents!"

Another user @Kgothatso__ also highlighted the support aspect of the mother-son moment, writing:

"I love [supportive] parents."

@Mussprince_Seal talked about the mother-son relationship, saying:

"A proud mother and son moment."

A gushed follower, @NnaKgabo_, said of the duo:

"Absolute cuteness!"

Not everyone saw the cuteness that others saw. Instead, some users found something to criticise about the moment.

User @TshidiShete said:

"I’m sorry for being a hater but not this song again. Ciza, please release other songs. It’s enough now."

@Twin_Segowa wrote:

"LOL, imagine your parents going to gigs with you. They watch every single thing you do!"

Another user, @SikaBopha_crapa shared a more scathing criticism that echoes a bit of Slik Talk, who recently trolled Cassper Nyovest, writing:

"I have nothing against nepo babies but bro can't produce, can't write, can't sing. He's a plant being shoved down our throats."

A new generation carrying the torch

Ciza, born Nkululeko Nciza, is no stranger to the spotlight. As the son of Mafu, one half of the legendary Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo, and music executive TK Nciza, Ciza has grown up surrounded by rhythm, stage lights, and hit songs. Rather than simply riding on his parents’ fame, he has carved out his own lane with a unique sound that blends Afro-fusion, R&B, and amapiano influences.

Nhlanhla Mafu ventures into deejaying

Perhaps influenced by his son, the Mafikizolo singer reportedly found a new passion in the craft. Briefly News reported that the veteran singer recently traded her mic for the decks.

At the time of her announcing the new passion, Mafu said she had been playing for friends and family at their private gatherings. She said at the time that it was time she shared her passion with Mzansi.

