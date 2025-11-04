Ciza and His Mom Nhlanhla Mafu Share Heartwarming Moment on Stage: "Absolute Cuteness"
- Ciza performed live at La Parada, with his mom, singer Nhlanhla Mafu, joining him on stage
- A viral video showed the two vibing together, showcasing their strong family bond
- Fans praised the wholesome mother-son moment and celebrated their shared musical talent
South African music royalty met new-generation energy when Ciza and his mother, Nhlanhla Mafu, shared a heartwarming moment on stage during a live performance at La Parada. The young performer was in his element, performing on the deck as usual but it was his mom’s presence beside him that stole the show.
In a video that is now making rounds on social media Mafu, who recently hung out with her ex, can be seen vibing joyfully next to her son, smiling and cheering him on as he performed. The Mafikizolo singer, known for her elegance and stage presence, looked every bit the proud mother.
Fans couldn’t help but gush over the wholesome display of support. The full post is below:
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
What fans online said
X users who took to the comments section commended the parental support that Ciza is getting from his celebrity mother.
One user @Snee_G wrote:
"The support he is getting from his parents!"
Another user @Kgothatso__ also highlighted the support aspect of the mother-son moment, writing:
"I love [supportive] parents."
@Mussprince_Seal talked about the mother-son relationship, saying:
"A proud mother and son moment."
A gushed follower, @NnaKgabo_, said of the duo:
"Absolute cuteness!"
Not everyone saw the cuteness that others saw. Instead, some users found something to criticise about the moment.
User @TshidiShete said:
"I’m sorry for being a hater but not this song again. Ciza, please release other songs. It’s enough now."
@Twin_Segowa wrote:
"LOL, imagine your parents going to gigs with you. They watch every single thing you do!"
Another user, @SikaBopha_crapa shared a more scathing criticism that echoes a bit of Slik Talk, who recently trolled Cassper Nyovest, writing:
"I have nothing against nepo babies but bro can't produce, can't write, can't sing. He's a plant being shoved down our throats."
A new generation carrying the torch
Ciza, born Nkululeko Nciza, is no stranger to the spotlight. As the son of Mafu, one half of the legendary Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo, and music executive TK Nciza, Ciza has grown up surrounded by rhythm, stage lights, and hit songs. Rather than simply riding on his parents’ fame, he has carved out his own lane with a unique sound that blends Afro-fusion, R&B, and amapiano influences.
Nhlanhla Mafu ventures into deejaying
Perhaps influenced by his son, the Mafikizolo singer reportedly found a new passion in the craft. Briefly News reported that the veteran singer recently traded her mic for the decks.
At the time of her announcing the new passion, Mafu said she had been playing for friends and family at their private gatherings. She said at the time that it was time she shared her passion with Mzansi.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za