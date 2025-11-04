Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise, recently welcomed their second child, adding a new layer of joy to their growing family

Their son Hunter captured hearts online after meeting his baby sister for the first time in a touching moment shared on Instagram

Also celebrating new additions to their families this year are fellow Springbok couples like the Etzebeths and the de Klerks

Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise, welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family. The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.

Handre Pollard embraces his wife, Marise Pollard, as he celebrates winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand. Image: Thomas Samson

Source: Getty Images

The couple recently shared the joyous moment of their daughter Isabella’s arrival on Instagram. Marise described motherhood on 31 October as the “beautiful chaos” as she navigated life as a mother of two, posting heartfelt updates along the way.

One particularly touching moment captured Hunter meeting his baby sister for the first time. In a video shared online, Hunter walks into his mother’s hospital room and climbs onto the bed to get a first glance at Isabella, resting peacefully in her crib. At one point, he waved sweetly at his little sister before gently stroking her. Marise captioned the moment:

“The moment Hunter met Isabella.”

Fans quickly reacted to the heartwarming scene:

@heathergeyle:

"This made me melt with tears. Gosh, what exquisite children."

@rosina:

"Aww, too precious. What a beautiful family. God bless. Congrats."

@delamirie:

"He is still the cutest. Take good care of your little Isabella and Hunter, they look so much alike."

@masopulana:

"I’m not crying, you are."

@julia:

"Cuteness overload, congratulations."

@fiona:

"Aww…the little wave. Hunter is an amazing big brother. So precious."

Eben Etzebeth poses for a photograph with the Webb Ellis Cup and his wife Anlia Etzebeth as they celebrate after defeating New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup Final. Image: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Handre and Marise are not the only Springbok stars celebrating new additions this year. Eben and Anlia Etzebeth recently welcomed their second child, with Anlia sharing a sweet photo on social media:

“One week of us..💖🙏”

The post gathered a lot of reactions from her fans and followers, with some notable personalities joining in to celebrate with the couple.

Rachel Kolisi took to the comments section to drop three love emojis, while her former husband, Siya, was also not left behind as the Springboks captain was seen liking the post.

Meanwhile, Faf de Klerk and his wife, Mine, are expecting their second child later this year. In September, Mine teased fans about the upcoming arrival:

“Only 2 months left as my only baby girl🎀💕”

With Handre Pollard, Eben Etzebeth, and Faf de Klerk all expanding their families, 2025 has been a heartwarming year for Springbok stars both on and off the field, marking an exciting new chapter for the rugby community.

Siya Kolisi is involved in an on-field exchange

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi found himself at the centre of attention on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

Kolisi was involved in a heated on-field exchange with Taine Plumtree, the son of Sharks head coach John Plumtree, during a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park Stadium.

