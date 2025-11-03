Actor Dumisani Mbebe penned a touching birthday tribute to his son

Fans praised his display of fatherly love on social media as they joined in with well wishes of their own

In a show of genuine interest, the actor responded to virtually every commenter

Dumisani Mbebe penned a heartfelt birthday message to his son.

A well-known South African actor Dumisani Mbebe has melted hearts online after posting a touching birthday message to his son on X (formerly Twitter). The actor, admired for his talent and playful personality, took a moment to publicly celebrate his son’s special day and Mzansi could not get enough of the wholesome father-son moment.

In the viral post, the actor shared a photo of himself and his son alongside a short but powerful caption expressing pride, gratitude, and love. He captioned it “happy birthday, son."

The post has garnered over 190k views on X so far and is still going viral:

In a show of genuine interest the actor, who got teary eyed during an interview, replied to a significant number of comments under the post.

Fans flood the comments section

One user, @Witnessed87 fondly gave the actor's son a nickname akin to his father's:

"Happy birthday to Dum Petrol, the son of Dum Diesel."

To this comment, Mbebe replied with a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF), playfully subtitled "you are out of order," with the character pointing a finger at who they are talking to.

Another user @ZweliMadlala offered a reminiscent comment, saying:

"Happy birthday, Mbebe Jr. Your father used to abuse the Cadets in one of his brilliant TV works ever, forgotten the title, he used to say "tadpoles, in the water."

The former Generations actor replied with another GIF, reminding the user of the name of the show: Divers Down.

@Zakes89 said:

"Oh, you have a big boy all this time? Happy birthday to him. We wish him a good day."

Mbebe replied with a bit of formality, saying: "thank you, sir."

User @Zuludarkink also reminded the actor of his past lines from the script. He commented:

Hawu uDumisani. "Damnit Khethiwe!"

The Inkaba actor reacted with another GIF with a laughing character, saying:

"You guys don't forget."

User @nxonxov, wished the son a happy birthday while calling on higher powers. She wrote:

"Happy birthday to your younger version. May God fulfill his dreams."

The actor equally thanked the user, writing:

"Thank you."

Dumisani is a household name in Mzansi

Mbebe has carved out a remarkable career in South Africa’s entertainment industry, earning respect for his versatility, screen presence, and consistent excellence as an actor.

Rising to prominence through standout roles in local dramas and soapies, Mbebe became widely recognised for his powerful performances in productions such as Generations, Zone 14, Fallen, and Ashes to Ashes, where he showcased his ability to embody complex characters with nuance and emotional depth.

Dumisani Mbebe made a name for himself in Mzansi.

The actor is not slowing down

The veteran actor is not showing any signs of quitting his craft anytime soon. Briefly News previously reported that the actor was set to reunite with Zukisa Matola in a popular show.

At the time, fans were amped up about the former Generations duo's reunion.

