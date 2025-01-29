Dumisani Mbebe and Zukisa Matola, former Generations stars, are reuniting as an on-screen couple in The Phoenix Season 2

Fans are excited about their return, alongside Wright Ngubeni’s TV comeback and other actors like Rami Chuene and Kagiso Lediga securing major roles

While many celebrate Zukisa Matola’s return, some social media users have questioned her acting skills

Former Generations stars Dumisani Mbebe and Zukisa Matola are set to reunite in The Phoenix Season 2. The actors who played one of the famous couples from the show, Bridget and Dumisani will also play a couple in the show.

Dumisani Mbebe and Zukisa Matola back again

Fan favourites from Generations are returning to the limelight and fans are over the moon. Dumisani Mbebe who played Dumisani on the show secured an acting gig alongside Zukisa Matola who was his love interest on the legendary TV show.

Dumisani and Zukisa are not the only ones returning to TV, Wright Ngubeni is also making his comeback with an exciting reality show. According to entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald, Zukisa and Dumisani will also play a couple on The Phoenix Season 2. The post read:

"Dumisani Mbebe and Zukisa Matola, who played a couple years ago on Generations, have reunited after all these years and will once again be portraying a couple in eVOD’s second season of The Phoenix."

Fans can't wait for their favs to return

It seems fans are in for a treat this year. Many of their favourites have been bagging major acting roles, from Rami Chuene and Kagiso Lediga being cast in Spirit - The Movie to Andile Mxakaza and Nompumelelo Vilakazi landing lead roles on Mzansi Magic's Isthembu Sika Msongelwa.

Many celebrated Zukisa Matola's return to the small screen, while others questioned her acting skills.

@KayaBenedictor said:

"Ingaske ibe kanti uZukisa u better now with her acting."

@LisaKaJambase commented:

"Bridget noDumisani 😂😂 Aahh those were good days."

@Cyamthanda_ wrote:

"Can she act now? She was a problem back then. She didn't do it for me.....FOR ME KE BETHUNA NIYEVA? NOT SONKE BUT FOR ME!!!"

