Rami Chuene and Kagiso Lediga will co-star in the upcoming independent film Spirit - The Movie , directed by multi-award-winning Tebogo 'Tebza' Malop

Rami Chuene is celebrated for her iconic TV roles, advocacy for artists, and charitable work through her foundation

Kagiso Lediga, known as a versatile actor, comedian, and filmmaker, made history as a creator and executive producer of Netflix's Queen Sono

Talented South African stars Rami Chuene and Kagiso Lediga have bagged acting roles in an upcoming film, Spirit -The Movie.

Rami Chuene and Kagiso Lediga have been cast in 'Spirit - The Movie'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Rami Chuene and Kagiso Lediga, who are set to co-star in an upcoming film.

The news about the legends bagging the acting roles in the film was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. Although the post doesn't disclose much about the stars' roles, fans are already excited. The post read:

"Rami Chuene and Kagiso Lediga in new film. Chuene and Lediga co-star in a new independent film titled “Spirit - The Movie”. The film is a project by multi-award-winning director and producer, Tebogo 'Tebza' Malope."

What you need to know about Rami Chuene and Kagiso Lediga

The stars have been in the industry for decades, with Rami Chuene appearing in some of the country's biggest shows. Chuene often expresses gratitude for how far she has come in the industry and has also been praised for standing up for fellow artists.

Chuene also helps the less privileged through her Rami Chuene Foundation.

Kagiso Lediga is also a superstar in his own right. The star wears many hats as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker. He also made history by becoming one of the creators and executive producers of Netflix's blockbuster Queen Sono, which features Pearl Thusi.

Veteran South African actress Rami Chuene has landed an acting role. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

