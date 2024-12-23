Aubrey Poo recently bagged a lead role in an upcoming Netflix series called Mr East Loo

The show is based on a true story about a Soweto-born entrepreneur and speaks on resilience, love and realising your dreams

Mzansi congratulated Aubrey and the rest of the cast and couldn't wait for the show to premiere

Aubrey Poo will star as a Soweto-born businessman on 'Mr East Loo'. Image: actoraubrey

Source: Instagram

Aubrey Poo was called up to lead the star-studded cast of a thrilling Netflix series, and he did not disappoint.

Aubrey Poo stars in new show

Famed actor, Aubrey Poo, has once again bagged a huge role, all thanks to Mandla N's Black Brain Pictures.

The cat's finally out of the bag after the dynamic Generations actor was announced as the lead in a new Netflix series, Mr East Loo.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Based on a true story, the show follows the life of late Soweto-born businessman, Sam Matona, the first black man to start a mobile toilet hire business in the townships - "Easyloo."

On what would have been the week of his 70th birthday, Black Brain Pictures honours his legacy with an adaptation of his life during Apartheid South Africa, where he built his business from the ground up:

"Mr Easy Loo is a story about resilience, love and realising your dreams - even when the odds are stacked against you."

The show premieres on 27 December 2024 and features an all-star lineup: Sibulele Gcilitshana as Sam's wife, Francina, Nandi Nyembe as Gogo Khumalo, and Skeem Saam actor, Molefi Monaisa as Sam's uncle.

Mzansi reacts to Mr Easy Loo

Netizens have been searching for a show to binge on, and Mr Easy Loo might just be what they've been looking for:

sphe.art_ was excited:

"Can't wait!"

esethu_juqu said:

"Another banger! Woza 27 December!"

twoso_lk was impressed:

"Black Brain is working overtime!"

mamabearbrownie wrote:

"This is gonna be epic!"

lawmqwebu posted:

"Based on a true story, emotional and funny. Can’t wait to watch."

zandile_carter praised Aubrey:

"Aubrey Poo is magnetic."

Rami Chuene addresses Queendom scandal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Rami Chuene's advice to the Queendom cast after the production allegedly fell into another financial crisis.

The actress urged the cast to stand together against exploitation, saying the money issue should have been addressed a long time ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News