Aubrey Poo will be making his highly anticipated debut on Generations: The Legacy as Khumo Moroka

The actor expressed excitement over his new venture, and he mentioned how he had little time to prepare for his role

Khumo Moroka acts alongside Tau Moroka and Karabo Moroka, and they will be making appearances as well

Aubrey Poo awaits anxiously for his role as Khumo Moroka to make his much-anticipated debut on Generations: The Legacy.

Aubrey Poo will be starring alongside Karabo Moroka and Tau Moroka on ‘Generations: The Legacy’, and they will be making appearances soon. Image: @actoraubrey

Khumo Moroka to make his grand entrance

Aubrey Poo's character, Khumo Moroka, will debut on the SABC 1 hit series Generations: The Legacy on 14 September.

He is dubbed the charming villain as he runs the Moroka gold mine. Taking to Twitter, the hit telenovela shared the exciting news.

"We are excited to announce that Aubrey Poo will be debuting on #GenerationsTheLegacy TONIGHT! Aubrey will play the role of Khumo Moroka, the charming villain."

Aubrey speaks on his role as Khumo

The actor expressed excitement over his new venture, and he mentioned how he had little time to prepare for his role. When he left the SABC 3 series The Estate, he only had two weeks to prepare for Khumo Moroka.

He told Sowetan that this was a dream come true as he waited for over 23 years to land a character on the long-running series.

Producers of the series spoke highly of the actor and said he would bring his own flair to the villainous role. The actor has been in the industry for more than 20 years and most of his roles has been that of villains.

“His ability to play the scheming villain, with a disarming smile and cunning guile, will no doubt shine through as Khumo reaches for his vaulting ambition.”

Mzansi tired of seeing same faces on TV

Briefly News previously reported that SA was not jumping for joy to see Aubrey Poo on Generations: The Legacy.

Although many people love the actor, they think the series is not a great fit for him.

