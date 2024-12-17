The South African young artist SK Original recently handed American singer Chris Brown his portrait

A video and picture of the Polokwane-based artist posing with Chris Brown went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory and heartfelt messages

SK Original gifted Chris Brown his portrait. Image: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

The American singer and songwriter Chris Brown once trended on social media after making history with his back-to-back SA concerts.

The singer received a heartwarming gift from our young, talented Polokwane-based artist.

Recently, Sandile Kgaphola, popularly known as SK Original, handed the Guidance hitmaker an impressive glass image of himself and also shared pictures of them during the gift handover.

The handover happened after Breezy's concert at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg. The news and gossip page MDNews posted the picture and the video on their Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

"SK Original hands Chris Brown his portrait."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the handover

Many netizens were impressed by Sandile's talent and the artwork. See some of the compliments below:

@SagewaseSouthAh commented:

"Well Done to SK. This is what we love to see, Talent sees Talent."

@gwej69 replied:

"Whoever made it happen. Bless."

@MrDope_Ree wrote:

"SK is super smart, he saw an opportunity and ran with it."

@Lindani_ihawu said:

"Yaa Chris Brown is a cool dude man, Congratulations bro."

@elizabethmokoe4 shared:

"This piece is everything, I don't care who says what."

Who is SK Original

Sk Original, whose real name is Sandile Kgaphola, is a versatile artist based in Polokwane. He is best known for his iconic drawings and rugs.

Kgaphola has made it his objective to build a wide following through his art style, dedicating his work to some well-known South African and international individuals. SK Original has done portraits for Siya Kolisi, Kendrick Lamar, Robot Boii, Connie Chiume, HHP, and Thuso Mbedu.

Naledi Aphiwe shows off a portrait from a fan of Chris Brown

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Naledi Aphiwe shared a picture of an artwork she received from a fan. In the portrait, she is with US singer Chris Brown. This comes weeks before Chris Brown's South African concert in Johannesburg on 14 and 15 December.

Some fans are rooting for Naledi Aphiwe to be the opening act for Chris Brown, seeing the success of their collaboration Shooter. SA approved the portrait, saying it looked nice and the artist was talented.

