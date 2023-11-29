Somizi Mhlongo was recently gifted a portrait of himself

The media personality received an SK Original signature cracked glass portrait

SomGAGA was overwhelmed with emotion and along with followers, praised SK's undeniable talent

SK Original gifted Somizi Mhlongo with a stunning cracked glass portrait of himself. Images: somizi, sk_original_rsa

Somizi Mhlongo is among the latest celebs to receive an SK Original portrait. The former judge of the now-cancelled Idols SA couldn't help but sing SK's praises when he presented him with a signature cracked glass portrait of himself.

Somizi receives SK Original portrait

Somizi Mhlongo recently invited popular visual artist SK Original to Metro FM for an in-depth interview about his art.

Knowing to never visit anyone's house empty-handed, SK brought SomGAGA a gift - a signature cracked glass portrait of the flamboyant media personality:

SK has a slew of celebrity portraits on his Instagram page, which has garnered a large following of over 122K.

Somizi gave the talented artist a warm thank you for his amazing piece of art:

"In my 50 years of living, I’ve received gifts, won awards but this tops it all. What an honour. Ur not just a talent, your art is spiritual. It can only be God that can anoint u like this. Ur yo ancestors wildest dreams. Thank u so much."

Mzansi shows love to SK Original

Netizens can't get enough of Somizi's portrait and showered SK Original with praise:

hopewell_adams_ praised:

"This is pure talent brother!"

kagisomajatladi said:

"You are very blessed my brother."

zandile7379 was in awe:

"You are extremely talented."

simply_sbahle wrote:

"What a talent, this is absolutely beautiful!"

gods_blaque said:

"I need one of these for my house. Your work is amazing bhuti. God bless your talent!"

ashvirmaharaj1

Unbelievably talented.

magaulap encouraged SK:

"You're very talented my brother keep up the good work."

Lwazi Tsela draws Shona Ferguson portrait

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to a talented artist by the name of Lwazi Tsela showing off his sketch of the late Shona Ferguson:

Zakhele Mdlalose said:

"He has immortalised Shona Ferguson."

In 2021, Lwazi honoured Pearl Thusi with a remarkable sketch and received endless compliments from netizens.

