He is a talented artist and his work has seriously wowed many South Africans on social media after drawing Pearl Thusi

@Lwazi_Tsela7 has displayed his art on social media showing his skills using pencil to capture Thusi's likeness

The young Swazi artist is receiving all the good messages for his artwork and Briefly News takes a look at the reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

Another young artist is introducing himself to Mzansi art lovers after displaying his work on Pearl Thusi. @Lwazi_Tsela7 is wowing Mzansi with his fine skills and his social media followers are really impressed with his work.

The young man is using a pencil to sketch famous figures such as Thusi and Thuso Mbedu, but South Africans are in love with the latest one on the stunning Thusi.

An artist has seriously impressed Mzansi with his drawing of Pearl Thusi. Image: @Lwazi_Tsela7

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Pattison_Iman said:

“Man, this is amazing.”

@BabakaBalo said:

“Your work is humble amazing bhuti.”

@MbowaneMcolisi said:

“Woooow muhle msebent wetandla takho bhuti.”

@CurtisMamba said:

“If only #Pearl can buy the pic.”

@Solitude_Times said:

“Simply breathtaking....”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@She$Herself said:

“You’re so talented.”

@LostPunch said:

“Wow!!! What’s the price for it.”

Artist wows social media with artwork, photo of masterpiece goes viral

Ina related article, Briefly News published that a visual artist identified on Twitter as @IjeomaOgood has wowed people with her beautiful artwork which she shared on her social media platform. She posted an adorable photo of herself alongside the masterpiece and quoted the words of her friend.

@IjeomaOgood said these were the words of her friend when she saw the painting:

"Did you name her? She deserves to travel. Be seen, to tell her stories for centuries to come. Give her a mark, inscribe a description. She will gain the fame of the like of Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'. From pain comes this beauty. Set her free."

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za