Naledi Aphiwe Shows Off Fan Art with Chris Brown, Mzansi Approves It: "Beautiful Artwork"
- Naledi Aphiwe posted a picture of an artwork she received from a fan of US singer Chris Brown
- This is ahead of Chris Brown's South African concert on 14 and 15 December in Johannesburg
- Mzansi approved the portrait saying it looked nice and that the artist was really talented
A talented artist drew Naledi Aphiwe and Chris Brown in a stunning portrait that had Mzansi raving about it.
Naledi Aphiwe shows off picture
Ngifuna Wena singer Naledi Aphiwe recently posed next to a stunning piece of art. A fan paid homage to the star as he or she drew a portrait of her and award-winning US singer Chris Brown.
This drawing is likely in honour of Chris Brown's upcoming South African concert on 14 and 15 December. The Shooter singer will be performing in Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium.
Fans want Naledi Aphiwe to open for Chris Brown during his two shows, despite Sir Trill saying he would be the perfect opener.
@MDNnewss shared the painting with the caption, "A fan drew a portrait of Naledi Aphiwe alongside Chris Brown."
Mzansi reacts to drawing of Naledi and Chris Brown
South Africans approved the portrait, saying it looked good, the artist got their faces right, and they lauded the artist's talent.
@Akani2008 said:
"No one can make 🇿🇦 hate Chris brown because everybody loves Chris Brown."
@jawawa95 shared:
"Such a beautiful artwork."
@AboutThatLife28 argued:
"The Fan will not get a free ticket. We see the timeline strategy; the show has been sold out."
@MonstaDbz015 gushed:
"Very beautiful."
@EyesizweIntando stated:
"The artist is gifted."
@kabelo_kgeresi asked:
"So, is she going to show it to Chris Brown when he comes to SA?"
