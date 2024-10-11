King Monada recently purchased a new orange Ford Ranger Raptor, and he flaunted it in a video

The music producer shared a video of him riding his car after buying it from the dealership

Fans of the Madlwembe hitmaker congratulated him on his new ride, lauding him for being humble

King Monada is the owner of a sleek Ford Ranger. Image: @kingmonadamusic on Instagram/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Limpopo singer King Monada has copped a new orange Ford Ranger Raptor. The singer made sure to flaunt his wins in a viral video and received congratulatory messages from peeps.

A video of King Monada's new car

Madlwembe hitmaker King Monada posted a video of him picking up his new automobile straight from the dealership.

The sleek car is bright orange and stands out. @MDNnewss reshared the video on X with the caption, "King Monada celebrates buying a new car."

Netizens congratulate the singer

Mzansi was in awe over King Monada's new car, and they congratulated him by saying he was very humble and deserved his win.

@EpicSolaris shared:

"He must take it to kgerekgere lodge 🎶 🔊. Big up to him."

@Coin_Archaic gushed:

"Top notch."

@Coin_Archaic said:

"Good for him."

@shaz___m stated:

"Don’t fight with people. Fight poverty."

@Tech_carnly stated:

"Wow congratulations 🎊 this is nice staff."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga hailed:

"One of the best humble celebrities we've ever had. When he made it, he never turned against his wife. He never cheated on his wife. He never moved to Surbubs after he made it. He speaks 1% English and 99% Sepedi. He makes hits left, right and, center. Doesn't drink alcohol. Doesn't smoke. He's a family man. Congratulations to the king."

@badoption88 said:

"He is loaded neh."

King Monada's legal problems settled out of court

In a previous report from Briefly News, King Monada settled out of court with an event promoter who has been after him, demanding his booking fee back.

The hitmaker was slammed for being a no-show at several events and faced a lengthy and costly court battle with the promoter. This reportedly did not affect how the men see each other, as Mphoza Mashabela still plans to book Monada for future events.

