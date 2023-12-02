Gospel artist Sechaba Pali continues to mourn his wife, who recently passed away after a sudden accident

Sechaba Pali and his late life partner Nompilo Pali, were involved in a fatal car accident that he survived

A recent video of Sechaba Pali left many online users heartbroken, as they could see he was not coping well

Sechaba Pali lost his wife in 2023 in a car collision. Many South Africans saw videos of the crash that took Nompilo Pali's life.

A TikTok video of gospel singer Sechaba Pali crying left SA worried. Image: Sechaba Pali

The video circulating of a distraught Sechaba Pali had people concerned about the singer. The video of Sechaba Pali amassed lots of attention.

Sechaba Pali TikTok video goes viral

A clip of singer Sechaba Pali being hysterical and crying about his wife has been circulating on social media. In the video shared by @MDNnewss, he was ranting that he lost everything including his wife.

Watch the clip:

Sechaba Pali video spark speculations

In the video, Sechaba Pali was referring to someone else as the party to blame for his wife's death. Many speculated about who he was referring to as he also mentioned his dad's passing.

SA feels for Sechaba Pali

Online users who saw the video of the mental breakdown felt sorry for Sechaba. Many could see that the musician was grieving

@Kzn_Bhutiza said:

"Ey depression is real stay strong nceku."

@KinG_Gaara0001 commented:

"It will all be well Sechaba. It takes time, it takes time."

@BIOCHEMIST94 wrote:

"Ene he was starting to do so well for himself before these incidents, arg man life is so unfair yaz."

@itsjacksudre was sad:

"Don’t cry big man. I feel your pain."

@CharityMas90251 suggested:

"Maybe we should stop acting like we feel sorry for and are praying for him etc..but really financially help him so he can access the help he needs and get back up to the star he is."

Sechaba weeps, opens up about his downfall

Briefly News previously reported that Sechaba Pali used to dominate radio airwaves during his prime. The gospel singer opened up about his downfall during a candid interview.

The star shared that his mental health has even been affected because of his struggling music career. TshisaLIVE reports that Sechaba recently told SABC News his story.

The star claimed that all his problems started after he signed to Tshepo Nzimande's record label. He claimed he was always in debt when he was still with the company, adding that they used to lend him money.

