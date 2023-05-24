Social media users have shared concerns about award-winning singer Celine Dion's well-being after her recent pictures went viral on social media

Music lovers across the world have been sending well wishes to the star after she revealed that she is battling a rare disease

Many said they wish to see the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker make a full recovery and bless the world with great music

Celine Dion's health seems to continue deteriorating and her fans across the world are concerned about her well-being.

Celine Dion's health has singer's fans worried about her well-being

The star revealed a few months ago that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that affects her singing.

According to BBC, the singer had music lovers jumping with joy when she announced that she had a new single on the way despite her health issues. The star's Instagram post read:

"NEW TRACK ALERT! Available now, "Love Again", the title track from the motion picture ❤️ Mark your calendars, on May 5, the movie hits theatres and on May 12, the full album, featuring 5 new Celine songs, will be available!"

New pictures of Celine Dion trending on social media raises concerns among her fans

According to ZAlebs, new pictures of the star that were shared by a Twitter user with the handle, @BeadsZimbabwe raised concerns among Celine Dion's fans.

In the post, the tweep asked fans to remember The Power Of Love singer in their prayers because it looks like her health is not getting better. The post read:

"Please remember Celine Dion in your prayers…she gave us timeless hits."

@mudasirbraimah wrote:

"Indeed health is wealth speedy recovery Celine ."

@allen4407460500 added:

"Celine Dion is a true icon and she will always be the queen of love songs. Sending her all the love and positive vibes during this difficult time! ❤️"

@african0boy commented:

"Been trying very hard but still can't watch life truly is a mystery."

