A picture of actor SK Khoza in a village went viral on social media after it was shared

The former Kings of Joburg star was allegedly said to have stayed in Kuruman after a gig at a village called Seoding

Netizens shared their theories regarding SK being at a village on social media

SK Khoza was spotted in a village. Image: @skcoza

Actor SK Khoza trends after a picture of him at a location where no one would expect to find him. This comes after the star made headlines when he got banned from entering the UK for five years.

SK Khoza's pic in the village trends on X

After a picture of him in a village circulated on social media, the 36-year-old actor found himself trending again on Twitter (X).

The star's picture was shared by an X user, @danielmarven, who also claimed that the star stayed in a village called Seoding after being booked for a gig in Kuruman, Northern Cape.

The user wrote:

"Apparently, SK Khoza went to Kuruman for a gig he ended up staying there in a village called Seoding."

The former Black Door actor responded to the post and reshared the tweet on his Instagram story with a laughing gif and wrote:

"Somewhere in South Africa."

Netizens share their theories about the photo

Shortly after the picture was shared online, social media users flooded the comment section with their own theories regarding the image:

@Annie_Modiba said:

"A needed break for sure."

@nokylicious mentioned:

"Maybe he just enjoys the peace and is at ease."

@PhutiMokonne shared:

"This has to be a downgrade of the highest order. Let's pray for SK."

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"SK is going through something neh."

@unclescrooch mentioned:

"Village life has a lot of peace if you are used to the city."

@KutuDave responded:

"Man looks happy & calm."

@Kzn_Bhutiza replied:

"Village life is the most peaceful life you can think of."

Musa Khawula discloses SK Khoza’s HIV status

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula was heavily blasted when he disclosed SK Khoza's HIV status. The YouTuber posted screenshots of his conversation with controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni.

For those who have been living under a rock, Gogo Maweni and SK Khoza were once in a relationship and they have a baby together.

