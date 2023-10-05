South African actor Sthembiso "SK" Khoza has been banned from entering the United Kingdom for five years due to a visa violation

Khoza, who had a six-month visa valid until September 8, 2023, was found guilty of accepting paid work engagements while on a visitors' visa, leading to the ban

Social media reactions to the news were mixed, with some sympathizing with Khoza and others highlighting the incident as an example for South Africa's Home Affairs Department to consider

Controversial South African actor Sthembiso "SK" Khoza has reportedly been banned from entering the United Kingdom for the next five years after being found guilty of breaching his visa rules.

SK Khoza has been banned from entering the UK after violating his visa rules. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

The UK places SK Khoza under a five-year ban

SK Khoza will not be visiting the United Kingdom for the next five years after the European country's home office slapped the star with a five-year ban. Khoza who was in the UK.

According to documents shared on social media by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the former The Queen star who had the right to be in the country for six months until 8 September was found guilty of accepting paid gigs on a visitors' visa. Part of the letter read:

PAY ATTENTION:

"After careful investigation from an enquiry made on 25 July 2023, we have satisfied ourselves that you have been working illegally in the United Kingdom. You had the right to be in the country until your 6 months visa entry expires on the 8th of September 2023, however, you were prohibited from performing any work engagements.

"You are banned from re-entering the United Kingdom for 5 years, starting on 18 September 2023. Please note that any visas you hold currently will be invalid and any future applications for any visa to the United Kingdom will be refused."

Mzansi reacts to SK Khoza being banned from the UK

Social media users shared mixed reactions following the reports. Others sympathised with the controversial star, while others called on the South African Home Affairs Department to take notes from the UK.

@ms.kittypong wrote:

"Ey, howa nyiwa shame. We are all hungry, petrol keeps increasing, our president keeps eating our money, eggs are now disappearing in supermarkets and Kim Kholiwe's English is still engrishing. Siya gowisha"

@gugulethu_nsindane commented:

"It keeps on getting kuningier for lenjeza!!!!"

fblessed235 added:

"Shame hle.. Pray for a better turn around for him he's been going through a lot."

@skylar1239818 said:

"SA can learn a thing or two from UK."

@siyabonga_pat added:

"What pains me the most is people finding all this funny we all trying , life is not easy any opportunity we get we try to utilise it he was in Uk and someone asked him to make an appearance at an event that’s extra cash anyone would wanna take it . Give the man a break please ❤️"

Musa Khawula seemingly discloses SK Khoza’s HIV status in leaked WhatsApp chats with Gogo Maweni

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula was heavily blasted when he disclosed SK Khoza's HIV status. The YouTuber posted screenshots of his conversation with controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni.

For those who have been living under a rock, Gogo Maweni and SK Khoza were once in a relationship and they have a baby together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News