South African rapper IFani is still stuck and cannot release his album yet, due to insufficient funds

On his birthday on Thursday, 20 November 2025, the star released a single from his album, giving fans a taste of what's to come

The rapper previously opened up about his personal and financial struggles, saying he needs help

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

IFani has released his latest single ‘Uzukhanye’. Image: IFani

Source: Facebook

South African rapper IFani has released his latest song Uzukhanye. The rap star is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album.

The song encourages fans to rise and shine, no matter how many times they might fall. It is just a glimpse of what he has in store for fans for his upcoming album, 3rd Quadrant.

IFani asked his fans to stream the song repeatedly on YouTube to help him raise money. However, he stated that he does not want donations or handouts.

IFani makes plea to fans

Rapper IFani begged his fans to lend a helping hand in making sure his long-awaited album sees the light of day. He did, however, discourage them from sending him money, saying he would get paid via YouTube.

"Play it again, until your data runs out, your battery dies, the WiFi cuts or there is loadshedding. YouTube will pay me, wena just keep playing," he asked. "Don’t send me money. Just keep streaming the song so I can raise money to release this album."

Another way fans can contribute is by sharing his Facebook post on all their social networking platforms.

IFani has released his latest single ‘Uzukhanye’. Image: IFani

Source: Instagram

Uzukhanye is the first single from the album 3rd Quadrant. He is paying homage to the 10 years of hard work and effort that he has put into his music career.

"10 years of sacrifice, 10 years of pain, 10 years of finding my voice," he said before sharing that it was also his birthday. It took three weeks and 13 studio sessions to record the first verse. Singign is so hard, I never knew," he added.

The star further thanked his team for being patient with him. He urged fans to show him support by streaming his music, saying music is his life.

Opening up about his financial problems, the rapper said, "I tried, but I failed. The money is finished. I have not finished mixing. Producers have not been paid. I have not paid for the studio time. With regards to the artwork, Ranger has paused all processes because I have not paid him," he cried.

He said that his record label had promised him more discussions, but those talks have not progressed. The reason given was that it is the December festive season, and they are busy.

Clement Maosa concerned about the future

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa has expressed concerns about the future of South Africa.

Maosa never divulged many details about why he feels like this, but fans tied it to what is currently happening. The muso sparked a wave of reactions online with his X post from people offering their solutions.

Source: Briefly News