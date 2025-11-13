Rapper IFani has cried out to his supporters on Facebook, sharing his ongoing industry struggles

The rapper was due to release his long-awaited album, but due to financial restraints, he is going through a lot

Mzansi lent a helping hand to the rapper and offered words of encouragement to him, asking him to keep going

IFani said he is working to release his album, but he has run out of money. Image: IFani

Source: Facebook

South African rapper IFani recently poured his heart out on Facebook. The Shake hitmaker spoke about the hurdles he has faced while trying to release his album, but nothing seems to be falling into place.

In a lengthy and heartfelt confessional, IFani said he has run out of money and has not paid his designer as well as producers.

"I tried, but I failed. The money is finished. I have not finished mixing. Producers have not been paid. I have not paid for the studio time. With regards to the artwork, Ranger has paused all processes because I have not paid him," he cried.

Rap star IFani then said his record label had promised him more discussions, but those talks have not progressed. The reason given was that it is the December festive season, and they are busy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Record label discussions have gone into thin air, because they said that they are busy. This means that the 3rd Quadrant is hanging in a balance," he added.

Ifani has been going through a lot in the industry, and he recently laid his feelings bare. Image: Ifani

Source: Instagram

Ifani questions music career

The rapper has questioned his entire music career and his reason for even trying so hard. He cried that he had wasted a lot of money on his career and was trying to keep it afloat, but nothing seemed to be working out.

"I am now asking myself, why am I doing this music thing? I have wasted so much money, so why am I still here? Monthly, I am being scolded for school fees after years of being scolded for nappies. PS: It is one of those sad days."

The rapper ended off by saying men don't cry, but he will keep pushing for the album to drop. On his birthday, he promised to drop only the intro for his upcoming project, despite it remaining unfinished.

He further begged Ranger to complete the artwork for the album as a birthday gift to him.

"This album put me through a lot. From 2023, it was stolen, and I had to start right from the beginning. Then in 2025, it was halted," he ended.

Check out his heartfelt Facebook post here.

Mzansi lends helping hand, and wise words

This is what some people had to say to Ifani:

Betusile Mcinga said:

"IFani, I don’t have much, but I can assist you on a few things, Bro."

Yadah Aviwe Ytj encouraged:

"Hey brother, I know things are tough right now, but don’t let this stop you. Just save all your work on the cloud if you can, just to keep it safe. You’ve already put your heart and effort into this, and that counts. You’ll release your album when everything’s paid up and the time is right. Remember, delays don’t mean denial; sometimes it’s just preparation. Stay focused, keep writing, keep improving, and your moment will come. You’ve come too far to give up now."

Mposwa makes comeback

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gospel powerhouse Ntethe Mposwa secured three nods at the 2025 Crown Gospel Awards for his soul-stirring project Back to the Altar.

The Eastern Cape native, who stepped away from gospel for six years in frustration with industry woes and personal faith struggles, marked his triumphant return with this affirming recognition.

Source: Briefly News