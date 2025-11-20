Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa has expressed concerns about the future of South Africa

Maosa never divulged many details about why he feels like this, but fans tied it to what is currently happening

The muso sparked a wave of reactions online with his X post from people offering their solutions

'Skeem Saam' star Clement Maosa is concerned about SA's future.

South African actor and musician Clement Maosa has let fans in on his worries about the future of Mzansi.

Taking to X on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, Maosa shared his thoughts about the current state of the country, evidently growing worried about what the future holds.

Clement speaks on SA's future

With all that is happening in South Africa currently, from the upcoming G20 Summit to the shocking revelations in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, many citizens have voiced out their concerns or disapproval of the country's leaders.

In his X post, Maosa spoke about his deep worries, saying, "To be quite honest, I’m worried about the future of South Africa. Deep down a ke sharp (I am not okay.)"

His post garnered a mix of reactions from people online. This is what they said:

@realaditrades said:

"South Africa has already failed; there’s nothing more to worry about."

@Simphiwe3202 shared:

"I think you are not alone. What is happening now is worrying. We need to do something."

@NathiSibiya8 said:

"But we can still fix it. Politicians must all be arrested."

'Skeem Saam' star Clement Maosa spoke about the state of the country.

@dreamerdreamson said:

"The reason we worry is that we think not all of us are resilient. I think we will be okay, if not us, the next generations. As long as we do our part."

@Tammy_thee_Godd shared:

"As we should."

@LoverOAGS asked:

"Yoooh. What can we do because something needs to be done? We can't go on like this."

@MaNkosiKZN added:

"Definitely, our country is going in the opposite direction, which has dire consequences for all of us and the generations to come. It’s like what we see playing out in front of our eyes has been a well-orchestrated plan to destabilise and take it over by external forces."

@bra_ntswembu stated:

"A wise man once sang ”….all of y'all with a platform Need a backbone, you trash, how can I be the only one, with opinions on the radio on smash”. But then lona y’all don’t stand for anything unless it’s “Paid partnership.”

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Madlanga Commission

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Mary De Haas’ appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. The committee investigates allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

He also weighed in on Brown Mogotsi’s appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. During the First Things First segment on his breakfast show SizTheWorld on Kaya FM, the former MTV presenter mocked De Haas and Mogotsi, even calling them nicknames.

"Both the Madlanga Commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee had two witnesses that can only be described as buffoons. There's nothing else you can say about them."

