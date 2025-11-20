‘Skeem Saam’ Actor Clement Maosa Expresses Deep Concern About South Africa’s Future
- Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa has expressed concerns about the future of South Africa
- Maosa never divulged many details about why he feels like this, but fans tied it to what is currently happening
- The muso sparked a wave of reactions online with his X post from people offering their solutions
South African actor and musician Clement Maosa has let fans in on his worries about the future of Mzansi.
Taking to X on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, Maosa shared his thoughts about the current state of the country, evidently growing worried about what the future holds.
Clement speaks on SA's future
With all that is happening in South Africa currently, from the upcoming G20 Summit to the shocking revelations in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, many citizens have voiced out their concerns or disapproval of the country's leaders.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
In his X post, Maosa spoke about his deep worries, saying, "To be quite honest, I’m worried about the future of South Africa. Deep down a ke sharp (I am not okay.)"
His post garnered a mix of reactions from people online. This is what they said:
@realaditrades said:
"South Africa has already failed; there’s nothing more to worry about."
@Simphiwe3202 shared:
"I think you are not alone. What is happening now is worrying. We need to do something."
@NathiSibiya8 said:
"But we can still fix it. Politicians must all be arrested."
@dreamerdreamson said:
"The reason we worry is that we think not all of us are resilient. I think we will be okay, if not us, the next generations. As long as we do our part."
@Tammy_thee_Godd shared:
"As we should."
@LoverOAGS asked:
"Yoooh. What can we do because something needs to be done? We can't go on like this."
@MaNkosiKZN added:
"Definitely, our country is going in the opposite direction, which has dire consequences for all of us and the generations to come. It’s like what we see playing out in front of our eyes has been a well-orchestrated plan to destabilise and take it over by external forces."
@bra_ntswembu stated:
"A wise man once sang ”….all of y'all with a platform Need a backbone, you trash, how can I be the only one, with opinions on the radio on smash”. But then lona y’all don’t stand for anything unless it’s “Paid partnership.”
Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Madlanga Commission
In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Mary De Haas’ appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. The committee investigates allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
He also weighed in on Brown Mogotsi’s appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. During the First Things First segment on his breakfast show SizTheWorld on Kaya FM, the former MTV presenter mocked De Haas and Mogotsi, even calling them nicknames.
"Both the Madlanga Commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee had two witnesses that can only be described as buffoons. There's nothing else you can say about them."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za