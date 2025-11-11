On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, Chymamusique opened up about the cost of his treatments after surviving a car accident that killed his friend

He appealed for donations on Instagram and X to help cover his ongoing healthcare costs

Fans and fellow musicians have started showing support online by sharing his BackaBuddy campaign link, donating, and sending encouraging messages

Award-winning South African musician Chymamusique has revealed his monthly medical expenses and launched a fundraising campaign.

This comes a day after Chymamusique was discharged from Netcare, where he spent almost a week after an emergency brain surgery.

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, the Don't Wait Till I'm Gone producer confirmed on his Instagram stories that he has cancelled all scheduled performances until further notice. He appealed for suggestions on what to do as he recovers.

“Cancelling all work. What a summer. What’s the best way to pass time? I don’t want to be idle, because an idle mind is the devil’s playground,” he wrote in one Instagram story.

Chymamusique reveals monthly medical expenses

Chymamusique later revealed in an Instagram story that he would be selling t-shirts and hoodies to earn a living until he is medically cleared to perform.

“This is what I currently do for a living: selling t-shirts and hoodies. All my businesses are paused until I recover,” the musician wrote.

He went on to reveal that he spends approximately R15,000 per month on medical bills. While he stressed that his financial situation isn’t dire, DJ Chymamusique launched a fundraising campaign, that he said had been requested by his social media followers who wanted to help him with medical bills.

“Situation isn’t that bad, but medical scripts and medical copayments will want +/-15k per month, including check-ups and medical aid, etc. By popular demand, I was asked to open a Backabuddy account,” he wrote.

Chymamusique launches R200,000 fundraising campaign

On X (Twitter), Chymamusique announced that he had launched a R200,000 fundraising campaign. He shared that he has undergone six surgeries so far, and he has two more outstanding surgeries. The post was captioned:

“By popular demand, I was asked to open this BackABuddy campaign to reduce a bit of load when it comes to medical bills, do it voluntarily. Campaign link: https://backabuddy.co.za/campaign/post-accident-disability-medicine-fund. Don’t give what you need 🫶🏽✊🏼”

Those interested in donating can do so here.

Social media reacts as Chymamusique appeals for donations

In the comments, several social media users shared words of comfort and encouragement.

Here are some of the comments:

@MSeegei said:

“Get well soon, buddy. We’ll send a few Coins.”

@YOUNGPRINCERSA shared:

“Speed recovery, I definitely will donate.”

@BokweCharlie comforted:

“Always remember that God is with you in this phase.”

@UTDLera remarked:

“No money at the moment, but will definitely share with others 🤍 Get well soon Abuti 🙏🏽”

Chymamusique discusses his brain surgery

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Chymamusique discussed his emergency brain surgery.

The multi-award-winning musician shared on his X account on Sunday, 2 November 2025, that he had undergone brain surgery. He also revealed the things he would not be able to do for two to three weeks as he recovered.

