South African music producer DJ Maphorisa recently showed off that he paid R8 million in royalties

The popular Amapiano star shared a clip showing how much went out of his account to pay off these royalties

Many netizens were stunned by the amount of money the music producer paid off in royalties

DJ Maphorisa paid royalties worth R8M. Imagr @djmaphorisa

Eh, DJ Maphorisa really did shut many mouths on social media after he revealed how much he paid in royalties.

The popular music producer, who previously announced that he will be returning to Afro-house, excitedly showed off on his X (formerly Twitter) page that he has paid R8 million in royalties to artists and producers under MNG.

He shared a video of the number of transactions he has made to NMG for royalties and also captioned the post:

"If Sony could borrow me a billion rand, mos definitely I will fix the industry. Things I shouldn’t reveal, but f*ck it, it feels good, and it’s the second time I've done this. Last time was R5M, R8M payouts royalties from NMG music S/o to everyone been a part of MNG artists and producers, thank you, definitely making more music with u guys, and I pay my taxes."

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Maphorisa paying royalties

Shortly after the music producer who had addressed the Piano Pulse podcasters earlier shared the amount of money he paid in royalties on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@askarimahlaka said:

"You're monied bra for real. Now it all clicks why @KabeloMusic is always on your case like that, the vibes just don't lie."

@Insightshub_SA wrote:

"Nota probably is ready to put out a statement that he taught you how to make millions from royalties."

@__Qwabe commented:

"You have created employment and fed some families, good to see."

@Hero_Oceanz replied:

"Don’t forget royalties come after a while, guys. Let’s say you earn 20K at your work and they pay you only a lump sum after 6 months. That’s R120K So don’t look at this like it’s easy money. You gotta be patient while putting in the hard work."

@Joyfield16 responded:

"Why do you need funding when you can invest the money you make into your business or idea? If you believe you can fix the industry, then start with the money you make from your businesses, royalties, events and gigs. Take a break from buying expensive, branded clothes."

@Killmon_sa mentioned:

"I hope G Mashego is part of it."

@Mongeziboo commented:

"Well done, sir! You are always getting so much slack for not paying people; this is beautiful to see."

