DJ Coach Jumps Into Sizwe Dhlomo’s Spicy Back-and-Forth With a Netizen

On Thursday, 4 December 2025, DJ Coach continued his long-running feud with Sizwe Dhlomo

DJ Coach inserted himself into the drama between Sizwe Dhlomo and a social media user with a sarcastic comment

Social media users criticised DJ Coach for trying to revive a feud that Sizwe Dhlomo no longer cares about

DJ Coach inserted himself into Sizwe Dhlomo’s spicy back-and-forth with a social media user. Image: djcoachsa, kayaon959

Source: Instagram

It seems DJ Coach isn’t letting go of his beef with renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo any time soon. Instead of taking the high road and letting bygones be bygones, DJ Coach has continued to taunt Sizwe Dhlomo, hoping to draw him into another online spat.

DJ Coach, much like Floyd Shivambu or Vusi Thembekwayo, became a victim of Dhlomo’s sharp social media commentary after being dismissed as nothing but a forex scammer by the Kaya FM presenter on X (Twitter).

During an episode of the JUSTIFY Podcast that aired on Monday, 1 December 2025, DJ Coach mocked Sizwe Dhlomo with a disrespectful comparison. Despite DJ Coach’s response in the interview, Dhlomo has continued his life unfazed.

DJ Coach inserts himself into Sizwe Dhlomo's heated exchange with netizen

The content creator saw an opening and took another jab at Dhlomo following his heated interaction with a social media user with the handle @Smart_Black_ZA.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The social media user had criticised Sizwe Dhlomo for buying another CDJ from Chymamusique even though he said he still had another unopened one. The post was captioned:

“Why don’t you give ‘em away to someone who needs them?! 🙄 Y'all like hogging onto things!! Money and CDJs too?! 😭😭😭”

Dhlomo had no kind words for the social media user and fired back with a response that read:

“You’re an idiot.”

The social media user pressed further, questioning why Sizwe Dhlomo would prefer an extra CDJ instead of gifting it to someone who needs it, such as an upcoming DJ. The post was captioned:

“So, they’d rather gather dust?! Instead of being used by an upcoming DJ or something??! 🙄”

Seeing an opportunity to stir the pot, DJ Coach jumped in with a sarcastic cheer that mocked Sizwe’s upbringing and wealth. The post was captioned:

“lol Woza trust fund baby 🤣🔥, can’t wait for my son to behave like this.”

SA reacts as DJ Coach takes another jab at Sizwe Dhlomo

Social media users didn’t hold back. Many felt DJ Coach was intentionally provoking Sizwe for attention and X payouts. Others accused him of jealousy or trying to revive a one-sided feud that Sizwe had ignored.

Here are some of the comments:

@LadyM1306 claimed:

“You’re looking for interactions cause tomorrow is payday. What a shame. 🤭”

@Mandz_2 critiqued:

“This is annoying. Just because you had a hard time growing up doesn't mean you should bully someone who didn't. Good for you that you are successful, siyakubongela. It's like you are jealous of Sizwe🤦‍♀️”

@DreadyPrince asked:

“Who wants attention now?”

@BikonciousMan remarked:

“I don’t think he takes you that seriously; he has better things to do than to give a scammer legitimacy.”

Mzansi criticised DJ Coach for inserting himself into Sizwe Dhlomo's heated exchange. Image: djcoachsa

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo revisits his feud with Gareth Cliff

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo reminded social media users why he criticised Gareth Cliff a few years ago.

This comes after the Kaya FM radio personality blasted Cliff for his comments about Donald Trump excluding South Africa from the 2026 G20 summit in the United States. South Africans took to Dhlomo's post on Thursday, 27 November 2025, and weighed in on his revelation.

Source: Briefly News