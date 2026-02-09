Prince Kaybee recently reflected on his horrific motorcycle accident, which he claims nearly claimed his life

The DJ and producer opened up about the terrible mistake he made on the racetrack that left him badly injured; however, he was grateful to be able to return to the track

While many fans expressed relief at Kaybee's recovery, others criticised him for returning to the sport that nearly cost him his life

Prince Kaybee reflected on his motorcycle accident two years later. Images: princekaybee_sa

Renowned South African DJ and producer Prince Kaybee spoke candidly about his recent near-death experience.

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, the Charlotte hitmaker took to social media to reflect on his harrowing fifth motorcycle accident in 2024. Looking back on the anniversary of the crash, he shared a chilling reminder of his brush with death, stating, "Two years ago, I almost lost my life."

Looking back on the crash, Prince Kaybee admitted that his own overconfidence played a major role in the accident.

A passionate racer, the DJ explained that his drive to beat the clock turned into "cockiness" after setting the fastest lap, leading him to push past his limits and ultimately injuring himself in the process.

"I crashed on track chasing the best time. I was the fastest that day, and I got cocky, went over the limit and crashed, breaking my ankle and wrist."

Prince Kaybee confessed that his last motorcycle accident was his fault after his cockiness got the better of him. Image: princekaybee_sa

Despite the trauma of the crash, the DJ refused to stay down. Showing his strength, he shared a major full-circle moment with his fans to prove he’s finally back on track - literally.

"Today I am back on track with the picture on the right. This iconic picture was taken last week."

His picture proved his resilience, an inspiring reminder that no matter how hard life knocks you down, you can always find your way back to your passion.

Read Prince Kaybee's post below.

Social media reacts to Prince Kaybee's accident

Supporters were relieved that Kaybee had recovered, with many admiring his resilience to return to the track despite the horrific crash.

sponge2023 was impressed:

"You're a die-hard rider, keep it up. That's a good picture over there."

SirBrayneZA wrote:

"You cheated death, bro! Welcome back, I’m sure there’s more discipline this time, appreciating that ordeal. Keep it simple and safe, mate!"

StarJay_23 said:

"We are grateful for life, man."

onetimepantsula posted:

"Can't believe it has been two years, king. Now look at you."

Meanwhile, others criticised Kaybee for not learning his lesson after another near-death experience.

In 2023, he shared the details of his fourth accident that left him with harsh scratches on his arms, but not enough to make him stop.

against_biased warned:

"Without proper track training, you will unfortunately crash again."

Khutso_M14 advised:

"Own the track, winners know when to quit. The best person you can learn from is yourself. Stay focused, Kay."

b4jesuschrist cautioned Prince Kaybee:

"Continue with this, and we might find your head stuck on top of Eskom transformer boxes."

MVProJileka pleaded:

"Please leave these things, brother."

