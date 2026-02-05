Jub Jub announced a major decision to undergo a surgical procedure as part of his health journey

The Uyajola 9/9 host sparked curiosity among fans after posting a video of his consultation with a famous cosmetic surgeon, where he detailed his motivations for choosing liposuction

The announcement ignited a heated debate online, with public opinion split between those supporting his choice and those questioning why Jub Jub opted for surgery over traditional exercise

Jub Jub opened up about why he decided to go under the knife. Images: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Controversial media personality Jub Jub sent social media into a tailspin after announcing a shocking new chapter in his health journey: going under the knife.

In a move that few saw coming, the rapper and host of Uyajola 9/9 shared footage of his medical consultation, detailing his decision to undergo liposuction to achieve his health goals and literally cut ties with his belly for good.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, 5 February 2026, Jub Jub posted a video of himself at the Herrwood Medical Centre, a famous aesthetics centre based in Sandton and Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, that offers weight loss treatments, hair transplants, mommy makeovers, and more.

Jub Jub explained that it had been a "rough couple of years" with his belly, and that he was ready to say goodbye, but not the traditional way.

"I got time to maintain it, but I don’t have time to lose it. Even with this, I still gotta maintain a good diet plan."

Footage from the consultation shows the Ndikhokhele hitmaker being prepped for the procedure, with the doctor marking his stomach to map out where they would remove stubborn abdominal fat.

Jub Jub revealed that he tried Ozempic and other weight loss treatments before opting for liposuction. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub candidly admitted that surgery became his final resort after various weight-loss attempts failed to yield results. This included a stint on the popular medication Ozempic, which he revealed was ineffective for him because he struggled to maintain the strict dietary discipline required for the treatment to work.

"Being a black person, I love meat. You can't tell me to stay away from my meat."

Reports suggest that while the recovery from liposuction happens relatively quickly, the full healing process is a "marathon rather than a sprint." Most patients can return to light daily activities within seven days, but it takes several months for the body to fully settle into its new shape.

As expected, Jub Jub’s transparency sparked a massive divide in the comment section, with the lipo vs gym debate reaching a fever pitch.

Watch Jub Jub's video below.

Fans react to Jub Jub's surgery

The online community wasted no time in sharing its opinions on Jub Jub's upcoming surgery, with critics questioning why he opted for surgery over traditional exercise.

sizwe_srj asked:

"Bro, why don't you just hit the gym?"

riley_the_pr0ducer urged:

"Hit the gym, bro, not a BBL!'

vincent.mokuele added:

"Work out, but it's not easy."

Meanwhile, others joked and expressed support for Jub Jub for taking charge of his health.

blxcknativesmedia joked:

"BBL JuJu."

ke_letso praised Jub Jub:

"@official_jubjub, I applaud you as a man getting surgery or assistance with your stomach weight, and showing us the process is encouraging. Women go for surgery, why shouldn’t men?"

tonnytonnymontan was excited:

"I’m waiting for the results."

