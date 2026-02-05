A woman revealed the heartbreaking reason she decided to walk away from her marriage, which turned sour one month after tying the knot

The video series was shared on TikTok on January 21 2026, detailing a bizarre turn of events that led to the couple’s separation

Social media users were stunned by her story and offered words of comfort as she prepared to let go of the relationship for good

A content creator shared a multi-part series detailing the rapid downfall of her marriage. Image: @agc_president

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria woman’s short-lived marriage reached a breaking point after her husband accused her of bewitching his food just weeks after their wedding.

The six-part video series, which was shared on TikTok by @agc_president, gained massive views as social media users reacted to the shocking details of the split.

Despite the union ending in 2024, the creator’s recent decision to share her pain resonated deeply across the platform. The woman explained that they tied the knot in March 2024 and were still in a happy honeymoon phase by April. Things, however, changed during a routine seven-day fast held by their church in May.

From honeymoon to heartbreak

The husband stopped eating her food and opted for bread instead, something that worried TikTok user @agc_president. The situation took a dark turn when he accused her of using muti on him, claiming that it was the reason he would no longer eat her food. She mentioned that he had made similar comments while they were dating, but she had brushed them off as jokes and did not take them to heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok videos below:

SA is moved by the short-lived marriage

After the clips were shared on 21 January 2026, they gained massive traction, with each reaching around 500K views and hundreds of comments from viewers who were glued to their phone screens. Many viewers expressed their sympathy and advised others to understand their partners before committing to marriage. One user even jokingly noted that the creator had "dethroned" Kim Kardashian, whose infamous marriage only lasted 72 days.

The woman's post touched many viewers who offered words of comfort. Image: @agc_president

Source: TikTok

User @iron asked:

"Did you not see red flags during the relationship stage?"

User @thandy advised:

"Please, people, before you commit, make sure you understand the meaning of marriage 😭."

User @Ms Shikongo shared:

"Sorry, mama 😞. You are a very strong woman, God bless."

User @michellesegatlhe commented:

"😭Give me your strength, queen. Until today, when someone speaks about my ex, I break down in tears. I can't find it in my heart to forgive the gent for the fact that he turned me into a GBV statistic. Until today, I don't know what I will do to him if I get the opportunity to face him again 😭. I moved on with my life, but healing is the toughest journey of a survivor."

User @riccardo_riri joked:

"You dethroned Kim Kardashian; hers lasted 72 days. You’re the new title holder, congrats 😭."

User @KHOMOTJO SHANELLMOMO said:

"Askies mama,🥺love and light 💓."

3 Briefly News articles about nd of marriages

A young makoti shared details about the end of her three-month marriage, shocking many social media users.

A woman visited a podcast to share the story of how her ex-husband, whom she gave money to pay for her lobola, plotted to drain her finances with his baby mama, stunning many viewers.

An emotional woman detailed her husband's infidelity, claiming he left two months after they got married and had not been back.

Source: Briefly News