Dutch author and humanitarian, Rachel John, went viral for sharing a raw and vulnerable glimpse into her daily life in South Africa

The creator opened up on TikTok about her health struggles, including a back injury and a minor mental breakdown caused by hair loss

Social media users loved the vlog and flooded the comments with support, offering advice on how to manage hair loss while expressing their fondness for the content creator

Rachel captured a vulnerable moment after noticing her hair thinning during a shower. Image: @racheljohn

A popular humanitarian, rumoured to be dating Siya Kolisi, recently shared the highs and lows of her daily routine with her followers.

In a video shared on TikTok by @racheljohnie on February 2, 2026, she documented a busy day that started with work at a local café, where she used ADHD relief music to stay focused.

The woman detailed her ongoing recovery from a lower-back injury, visiting a physiotherapist to keep up with her essential exercises. After a day filled with intense food cravings, which she attributed to her menstrual cycle, she enjoyed a mix of jollof rice and homemade pizza bread.

Rachel opens up about health struggles and plans

During the vlog, TikTok user @racheljohnie mentioned a call from her coach regarding a potential fight in April, but the mood shifted when she experienced a mental breakdown. The author noticed significant hair loss while showering, causing her to worry about her health before she composed herself to collect her mother from the Durban airport.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shares advice for Rachel’s hair struggles

The clip gained massive traction, amassing 125K views and many comments from social media users who enjoy Rachel's honest content. Many viewers advised her on what to use to prevent more hair from falling, suggesting products such as collagen and biotin. Some followers expressed their fondness for the humanitarian, sharing that they find her videos relatable. Others admitted to facing the same hair struggles, noting that such experiences often cause a great deal of worry.

Social media users advised Rachel on products to try which prevent hair loss. Image: @racheljohn

User @Nonhlanhla Mkhize advised:

"Get yourself collagen and biotin."

User @.SHESAYSWHATSHESAYS said:

"Your hair is beautiful. "

User @Siya shared:

"Makoti wethu omtsha (our new bride)❤️."

User @Somie commented:

"Hehe, bruh, you’re like my Dutch colleagues here in Austria. This is how their weekend goes every weekend😂."

User @tasmiyahseedat said:

"I also lose an insane amount of hair! I'm so worried 😞."

User @bhekiwejabulilema

"You are such a beautiful and amazing soul. I love watching your content. You are soul-inspiring❤️🫶🏾."

User @Shanice33🇿🇦 advised:

"Get the Vitatech collagen peptide supplement. It really helps with hair loss🙂."

