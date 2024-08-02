Canadian rapper Drake and DJ Gordo recently featured a South African TikTokker, The Don Madfunz, in their music video for their song Healing

Music producer Gordo was captured by the TikTok sensation's casual videos of himself dancing at his workplace

The music video documented the life of The Don Madfunz, which is a weaving a story of resilience and joy

The Canadian rapper Drake and American music producer Gordo have changed the life of a South African TikTokker.

Drake features TikTokker The Don Madfunz in new music video

There sure is light at the end of the tunnel. Hailing from a rural village in KwaZulu-Natal, Dududu, Tiktokker Emmanuel Madonsela had his life changed in just a day.

The TikTokker, who goes by The Don Madfunz, was recently featured in Drake and Gordo's Healing music video. According to TshisaLIVE, the rapper and the American producer decided to have their music video in South Africa. The video documented the life of Madonsela, weaving a story of resilience and joy.

The music video gained more than 480K views on YouTube on the day it was released and has been in the number one spot ever since. The music video details the life of the TikTokker and family, highlighting how he and his wife commute to work every day in the early mornings.

Gordo shared that Madonsela got his attention on TikTok with his videos, and his story hooked him.

He said:

"About two months ago, while I was scrolling through TikTok, I stumbled upon The Don Madfunz, a guy from South Africa with amazing energy. His taste in music grabbed my attention but it was his dancing, smile and story that hooked me."

He further mentioned that after seeing him on TikTok, he had to get him in their music video for their song Healing:

"The Don would walk nine miles to work every day, no matter the weather or risks to his safety. He sacrificed everything for his family and dreamed of the day he could replace his long walk with a car to better support them. When I was thinking about the Healing music video, I couldn't stop thinking about Don. I knew I had to get him involved."

The American producer also surprised the TikTokker with a brand new VW Polo at the end of the music video.

You can watch the music video below:

