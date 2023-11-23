Mzansi took to social media to celebrate what would have been Tsakani "TK" Mhingas's 45th birthday

The late singer tragically died in 2006 and the news of her passing sent shockwaves across the country

Fans celebrated TK's short-lived life as well as her outstanding music

Mzansi gathered to celebrate Tsakani “TK” Mhinga on what would have been her 45th birthday. Images: Discogs, Twitter/ FortuneMasina

Source: UGC

On what would have been Tsakani "TK" Mhinga's 45th birthday, Mzansi took to the socials to celebrate the singer's life. TK tragically passed away in February 2006 at the peak of her career.

Fans paid tribute to the How Do You Feel songstress while lamenting what could have been.

Fans celebrate TK Mhinga's birthday

Mzansi is mourning the death of the Black Butterfly, TK on her 45th birthday. The singer died on 27 February 2006 from an excessive use of drugs in a hotel room. Twitter (X) user Zikhona Valela led the conversation paying tribute to TK:

Xolaningubane91 said:

"May her Soul Rest In Power! Her music will play Forever!"

zottyzulu wrote:

"I still miss TK she was such a vibe."

siphumelele_om lamented:

"2006 took a lot away from us."

nthabiseng_ms reflected:

"I remember the day she passed away. Eish. She was such a talent."

Police unfold mystery surrounding TK Mhinga's death

On Monday, 27 February 2006, staff members at a Bryanston hotel reportedly found TK Mhinga dead in her room. At the time, she had a baby boy, Oratile with an unknown man.

The previous day, TK allegedly hosted friends in her hotel room including Nkalakatha hitmaker, Mandoza. Although her guests were said to have all left, rumours surfaced about someone having been with the singer at the time of her death. Sunday Times alleged that police found signs of choking.

According to News24, an arrest was made shortly after TK's death where an alleged Midrand drug dealer's wife was taken into custody.

At the time, drug use in the entertainment industry was prevalent, having also taken Brenda Fassie's life two years prior. TK was said to have frequently visited the dealer who may have possibly been tied to her mysterious death.

Cassper Nyovest celebrates HHP's birthday

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Cassper Nyovest celebrating his late mentor, HHP's heavenly 43rd birthday. Tributes poured in for the late Motswako pioneer as well from his wife, Lerato Sengadi:

"Happy Birthday Motho wa Motho. Go bohloko, but go tla loka! Ke go rata until until!"

Nearly a year after his death, Lerato addressed the accusations that she was trying to get her hands on Jabba's estate.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News