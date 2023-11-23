Karabo Khakhu, who goes by the stage name Jelly Babie, shared why she decided to drop out of high school while doing grade 11

This was after the death of Bacardi singer Vusi Ma R5 who was gunned down in January 2023

Jelly Babie said her concentration levels dipped because learners and the teachers at school would ask her about the incident

Jelly Babie mentioned that she would return to school in January 2024. Image: @jellybabie_official

Bacardi singer and dancer Karabo Khakhu, affectionately known as Jelly Babie, revealed that she dropped out of high school.

Why Jelly Babie left high school

The popular artist who rose to fame as the late Vusi Ma R5's backup dancer left high school while doing grade 11.

She was a guest on Culture Spotlight, revealing that this was after the death of the Bacardi singer.

Vusi Ma R5, real name Itumeleng Mosoeu, was gunned down in January 2023. He was shot by unknown men outside a tavern in Soshanguve.

Following his funeral, Jelly Babie said she could no longer concentrate at school because learners and the teachers would ask her about the incident.

“I left school after Vusi's funeral. At school, people would always tell me how sorry they were, and they would ask me about R5. As a result, I couldn't concentrate at school."

Jelly Babie also mentioned that teachers often commented about her attending gigs.

"They would call me to the staff room and ask me about R5. They would also ask me how I'm healing.”

Jelly Babie splits with Team R5

A few months after R5's death, Jelly Babie decided to part ways with the group Team R5. The group released a statement announcing her resignation and even mentioned that she was not allowed to perform the songs she was featured in when she was signed.

“She will no longer be allowed to use Team R5 brand or even perform Team R5s songs featured in and we would like to wish her well in her career and future endeavors.”

Jelly Babie has since been working with Pabi Cooper, and she also has an EP on the way.

Vusi Ma R5's grave vandalised

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi was left confused and saddened after Vusi Ma R5's grave was vandalised. The pictures of the grave circulated on Twitter.

An X blogger shared the pics, and peeps rushed to the comments to lambast whoever threw stones and burned Vusi Ma R5's tombstone.

