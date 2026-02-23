Isitha: The Enemy actor Webster "Neo" Kutoane, who played the role of Poni-Poni, has died

Black Brain Pictures confirmed his death on Monday, 23 February 2026, through a statement shared on Instagram and Facebook

A few social media users questioned his reported age, suggesting there may have been a typo in the birth year shared

Mzansi mourned the death of 'Isitha: The Enemy' actor Webster "Neo" Kutoane.

Source: Facebook

The South African entertainment industry has been plunged into mourning again following the death of Isitha: The Enemy actor Webster “Neo” Kutoane, who portrayed the character Poni-Poni. This comes months after Isitha: The Enemy mourned the passing of another cast member.

On Monday, 23 February 2026, Black Brain Pictures confirmed Kuotane’s death in a statement shared on its official Instagram account and on the Isitha: The Enemy Facebook page.

Black Brain Pictures said Webster Kutoane, born on 21 March 1986, died on Sunday, 22 February 2026, at the age of 39. The production house did not reveal Webster “Neo” Kutoane's cause of death.

The production house remembered Kutoane as a professional who delivered regardless of the situation.

“Whether in moments of intensity or vulnerability, he carried his role with authenticity and depth, contributing meaningfully to the show’s impact and success,” part of the statement reads.

Black Brain extended its condolences to Kutoane’s family and loved ones during this difficult period.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. May they find comfort in the legacy he leaves behind and in the many lives he touched through his craft. May his soul rest in peace,” part of the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

SA reacts to Webster “Neo” Kutoane's death

In the comments on Facebook, several social media users sought clarification on whether his death was part of a storyline or real life. Others paid tribute to the actor who portrayed Poni-Poni on Isitha: The Enemy. Some social media users expressed doubt over Webster Kutoane’s age.

Here are some of the comments:

Flata Mtambo said:

“'86, maybe there's a typing error, maybe they wanted to write '68.”

MA W E LA's mourned:

“Who will say, ‘Tshidi baby’ again🕊️😭”

Owam IX Wabo asked:

“Is he dead in real life or?”

Quiet Neighbours Nice asked:

“Hhaai nina😥😨What happened to him?”

Tp Nyzzer said:

“RIP to Poni-Poni. In one scene, he laughed at Bhuli when the kids splashed him with water, the dance, and the happiness, it was like it was his last😔💔So sad how things happen to good people.”

Katlego Matsieng mourned:

“Who is going to trouble Bulelani for Matshidiso 😢May his soul rest in peace 🙏”

Nosizwe Ignatia commented:

“People are going through a lot behind their smiles, shame. Sungaze uzibulale pho tjooooo 💔💔💔 may your soul rest in peace 🕊️”

Itzz Malabz replied:

“I was waiting for him to open that business he paid a bribe for. Shame, ‘Isitha’ will never be the same again 😭😭😭”

