Actor Mduduzi Mabaso's character in House of Zwide will make waves in February 2026 when he reveals his darkest secret

The legendary Rhythm City actor joined the eTV fashion telenovela back in 2025 as Faith Zwide's brother

Viewers of the show previously slammed Mabaso's character for killing their fan-favourite character, Shoki Zwide

House of Zwide's least favourite character, Msizi (played by Mduduzi Mabaso), will confess to the killing of fan-favourite character, Shoki Zwide (played by Shalate Sekhabi).

Sekhabi's popular character exited the eTV fashion telenovela back in July 2025, when she was involved in a car accident.

Msizi recently surprised viewers of the show when he hired Gogo Siya (played by Kay Bikitsha) to work for him after Nkosi Zwide (played by Wanda Zuma) dumped her.

The TVSA February 2026 teasers reveal that Msizi will confess to his sister, Faith Zwide (Winnie Ntshaba), that he killed Nkosi's (Wanda Zuma) wife, Shoki Zwide (Shalate Sekhabi).

The Wednesday, 11 February 2026 teaser reveals that Faith will find out that her brother is Gogo Siya's client and will witness him taking part in a ritual.

The Thursday, 12 February 2026, teaser reads: "Faith returns home shaken by Msizi's confession, haunted by flashbacks that expose his guilt."

The teaser also indicates that Faith will kick Msizi out of the Zwide mansion after confronting him about Shoki's murder.

The show @etvhouseofzwide previously shared a teaser on its X account of Msizi confronting Gogo Siya about killing Shoki.

In the clip, Msizi wakes Gogo Siya in the middle of the night and threatens to end her life, but she reveals that if he kills her, he will haunt her like Shoki, whom he killed a few months ago.

House of Zwide fans react to the current storyline

Dineo Madonsela said:

"Just leave Nkosi alone, ngezothando, (with love). At least for 10 months or something, yeah. The man lost his wife and took it hard."

Miss V.ixen responded:

"It's now high time for Gogo Siya to leave uNkosi. 🙌🙌I hope Nkosi won't go back again 😢."

Nkadim2023 commented:

"I hope she gets caught .😏"

Andiswa5354 reacted:

"The Gogo Siya storyline was nice until it wasn't - especially now because it turns out she was fake from the start. Sesibongile Bandla, ayy 😒🙄✋🏽."

Mothoalo Minky said:

"Msizi yini mara zenze ghost ephilayo? Umsizi akaboshwa ngani," (Why is Msizi not arrested?)

Andiswa5354 wrote:

"I love Msizi... Khona into e off nyan ngo mprofeti.🤞🤞🤞I feel like she wants Nkosi now. It's not even about healing him only anymore. If she were real, she was supposed to tell Nkosi about the bribes she's been getting from Faith."

Mduduzi Mabaso’s role in House of Zwide excites viewers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actor Mduduzi Mabaso had fans excited about his debut in House of Zwide.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed the star's role on the eTV telenovela.

Many fans and followers of the star are excited about the role Mduduzi will be playing on House of Zwide.

