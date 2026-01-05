House of Zwide's Nkosi will terminate his working relationship with his prophet, Gogo Siya, after she forbade him from seeing Palesa (played by Rorisang Mohapi)

The duo is the latest pair from The Collective to end their relationship after Ona dumped Neo in November 2025

According to media reports, Gogo Sibiya will unravel, and one of the Zwides will make amends with her after her fallout with Nkosi

House of Zwide's popular duo, Nkosi Zwide (Wanda Zuma) and Gogo Siya (Kay Bikitsha), will have a dramatic fallout this January after Ona (Nefisa Mkhabela) dumps her latest boyfriend, KD.

Zuma's character previously took a break from the show when his on-screen and off-screen love interest, Shoki Zwide (Shalate Sekhabi), exited the show.

The fashion telenovela recently shared a clip on its Instagram account of Nkosi trying to juggle his relationships with Palesa (Rorisang Mohapi) and Gogo Siya.

The TVSA January 2026 House of Zwide teasers confirm that Nkosi and Gogo Siya will no longer see eye to eye from Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

"Nkosi confronts Gogo Siya, leading to a dramatic fallout that shakes the Zwides," reads the teaser.

The teasers also reveal that Faith Zwide (Winnie Ntshaba) will celebrate Nkosi and Gogo Siya's fallout.

The Thursday, 15 January 2026 says: "Faith celebrates Nkosi's break from Gogo Siya, unaware Msizi has secretly enlisted Gogo Siya for future plans."

The January 2026 teasers also indicate that Gogo Siya's hold over Nkosi will unravel and that she will be exposed.

House of Zwide fans react to Nkosi's current storyline

Gogo Phakathi replied:

"Not Siya feeling jealous of Palesa now. Is she falling in love with Nkosi?"

Juddithziso wrote:

"I think it's going to backfire for Faith. Gogo seems to know family secrets like Msizi killing Shoki, and soon Gogo will tell her how she killed Funani’s mom. She is digging a hole, and it will bite her back."

Xolisiletyiseleni responded:

"Nkosi loves Palesa since Shoki was alive iku anga ri na choice coz a nge tshiki Shoki a teka Palesa, but now Palesa is all he needs."

Http.Myamboo reacted:

"Palesa should date Nkosi."

Twots_design_studio said:

"Who will win this love war?"

Wenaselanezee wrote:

"The ancestors told her Palesa was about to be busy😂."

Mysterlonewolf said:

"Faith doesn't appreciate how many chances Nkosi has given her. When Siya reveals their secrets to Nkosi, it'll be the end of their relationship for good🙌."

Anovuyo184 responded:

"Siya should definitely date Nkosi. They are a perfect match ❤️."

House of Zwide fans react to Rorisang Mohapi's makoti duties in Eastern Cape

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Gqeberha: The Empire actress Rorisang Mohapi received praise on social media this weekend when she shared a clip of herself performing her makoti duties.

The popular House of Zwide actress recently announced her engagement to Inimba actor Prince Grootboom on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Fans of the social media influencer and isiXhosa actress commented on her latest TikTok video.

