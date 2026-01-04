Former Gqeberha: The Empire actress Rorisang Mohapi received praise on social media this weekend when she shared a clip of herself performing her makoti duties

The popular House of Zwide actress recently announced her engagement to Inimba actor Prince Grootboom on her TikTok and Instagram accounts

Fans of the social media influencer and isiXhosa actress commented on her latest TikTok video

'House of Zwide' star Rorisang Mohapi's makoti duties video trends. Images: RorisangMohapi

Popular House of Zwide actress Rorisang Mohapi, who recently announced her engagement to Prince Grootboom, recently shared a video of her makoti duties in her home province.

The Eastern Cape bride is the third celebrity this week to share her makoti duties on her social media account after Anele Mdoda and Zozibini Tunzi.

The actress shared a clip on her TikTok account of herself performing her makoti duties in her home province on Saturday, 3 January 2025.

Social media users respond to Mohapi's video

Ziyanda Vego reacted:

"Yho sana umtu usazofundiswa ukoneka impahla (being taught to hang her clothes) again one day. 😅😅😅Hamba Rori.☺️☺️☺️I love this new era."

Angie wrote:

"Rori, it’s all about ukuthobel. I love how you're letting her show you something you already know. You are looking cute by the way 💕💕💕💕."

Ntombi replied:

"I'm looking at her like kanti kufundiswa nokoneka impahla ooh our customs are interesting❤️."

Sihlumile.M🫧 said:

"Aw hayini bethuna. I'm so in love with this, kodwa let’s talk about the beauty of being a Xhosa wife.😩🤭🔥Awusemhle (beautiful) Rori sisi🥰."

Bongeka mgabe responded:

"This is what my sister will be teaching ngoba langane ineka usobo."

Sino Mkosi wrote:

"She said the rebrand this year will be crazy, and listen? She was not wrong. Oh, I love this 🥹🥹🥹🤭🤭."

user261412210934 wrote:

"Question ufufundisa ngoba ungakwazi ukuneka noma yingoba impahla zakulelo khaya zinekwa ngedlela ethize ngybuza."

Nokhanyo Nothukela Mweli replied:

"Yes, makoti wasekhaya usemtyantini eHumansdorp," (Makoti from our hometown in Humansdorp) ❤❤👏.

Her_Faith said:

"Mamazala is me, yhoo I’m strict shame."

😼 responded:

“Day in the life of a Wife. Jongaaa (look) she meant it😍!"

Ayanda Bhelekazi Guq reacted:

"I love this🥰🥰🥰…and anywho I’m not sure about the dynamics behind the teaching part of hanging, but I believe hanging it by stretching the clothes ilanga also irons it..ufika ingashwabenanga kakhulu (my 2bob)."

Akhona said:

"Oh, mhimhi awusemhle Sisi, congratulations, love. I will end up this happy too. My God is powerful."

Bash replied:

"I am happy for you babe. ❣️❣️❣️.... That outfit looks good on anyone, but it's not for everyone.....halala ntombazane💯💯💯."

Nosi wrote:

"Beautiful ke sana.🥰What is your new name ke Lolo?🫠."

'House of Zwide's Rorisang Mohapi shares makoti video in the Eastern Cape. Images: Rorisang Mohapi

Gqeberha: The Empire star Rorisang Mohapi bags a role on House of Zwide

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Rosisang Mohapi was the newest face in the famous House of Zwide telenovela.

The Gqeberha: The Empire star made her debut on the show and received cheers from her supporters.

Mzansi showed love to Rori for her new role, praising her work ethic and blossoming career.

Briefly News got in touch with Rorisang about her exciting new role and what fans can expect.

