947 radio personality Anele Mdoda had the internet ablaze after showing off her makoti look over the festive season

This comes months after the media personality got married to popular attorney Buzza James in an int*mate ceremony in the Western Cape

Fans of the radio and TV personality applauded her for serving her in-laws, while others dragged her on social media

SA Reacts to Photos of Anele Mdoda on Makoti Duty in Eastern Cape

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda had social media buzzing this week when she shared a glimpse of her makoti duties in the Eastern Cape, after her recent honeymoon in Switzerland.

Mdoda, who recently paid tribute to DJ Warras on social media, tied the knot in Cape Town to her long-term boyfriend, Buzza James.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared photos of Mdoda in the Eastern Cape on his X account on 3 January 2025.

"Anele Mgudlwa on makoti duty in the Eastern Cape," he captioned the post.

South Africans react to Mdoda's photos

@SlayingGoliath said:

"People are hurt."

@Lwethu99 replied:

"You have to be a brave and strong one if you choose to kotiza at a Xhosa family, honestly."

@Tshepixo__21 responded:

"Content life style ya tshwenya neh?"

@Ndaba_2025 reacted:

"Feminist, I hope you’re learning nothing is wrong in performing wife duties, Oowh kambe you’re against even being a wife, what broken souls of human beings!"

@MalomeWaLeeto wrote:

"Kotizing while rocking a fully buttoned-up white shirt is questionable."

@Lilitha830773 responded:

"Why is she wearing this kinda design of a skirt? It must be nice to be a celebrity sana. As a new mtshakazi, you can not wear this design."

@AquaSereia said:

"Duty ka buttoned-up white shirt?"

@BBlesees replied:

"Since she got married, there are no more pics of her hanging out with Sizwe Dlomo . Why coz they said they were friends."

@StHonorable wrote:

"Too much clothes, and the dress is too long. There must be a difference between my mother and my wife."

@TheBlckGenius replied:

"This is so nice, I hope every woman gets to experience it every year."

@Kane_GM9 said:

"Just an Insta makoti creating content."

@TmPhuthu responded:

"This is for content."

@OkajavuYola reacted:

"Makoti ilokwe mayith gqu eqatheni. Sendele emizini ewrong mna naye."

@Jikingqina said:

"He’s the man because he paid the lobola herself."

@NandiZuluRoyal responded:

"She must wait, ay we are busy with Trump and Venezuela."

@skutuphendu wrote:

"Is she really doing Makoti duty, or is she just taking pictures?"

@SlindileNgubo2 responded:

"What do you carry with that basket? Ummbila? What, I'm curious, or is she posing for Instagram?"

@Lwethu99 said:

"She looks…. different. I don't know how to explain it."

